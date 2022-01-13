Demandbase Lands in Account-Based-Sales Technology Vendor Report by Independent Research Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the B2B go-to-market leader, today announced it has been included in the Forrester New Tech: Account-Based Sales Technologies, Q1 2022. The company's solutions were part of the report that provides an overview of emerging vendors within major segments of the Account-Based Selling market and their capabilities. Demandbase was included in the collaboration primary functionality segment, which covers capturing the complete picture of opportunity for accounts, contributing to account plans, enriching data and more.

"Initially, the field we're in was known as Account-Based Marketing, with an emphasis on marketing," said Allison Metcalfe, chief revenue officer for Demandbase. "But that tide quickly changed, as the industry realized the important interplay between sales and marketing. We at Demandbase were the first to really reflect this shift when we coined the term Account-Based Experience, and we've worked hard to ensure our solutions support the entire B2B go-to-market motion — which means spanning marketing, sales, customer success and more. To be recognized in an Account-Based Sales technologies overview by Forrester is, in our opinion, great validation for us that our vision is being realized, and we're serving the larger market we always intended to."

The Forrester report summarized that companies that use Account-Based Selling platforms can expect to enjoy improved visibility into the potential of each account (CLV), increased sales rep efficiency and increased pipeline value (deal size), win rates and forecast accuracy. Its authors also noted that "Account-Based Selling technologies are streamlining the manual, labor-intensive process of assigning sales resources to specific companies or accounts in place of traditional geographic territories. The shift to Account-based selling has been fraught with data and insight gaps for years, but as technologies have matured and grown in complexity, the ability to capture account data has made the process less administrative, more collaborative and increasingly insight driven."

To learn more, find the full report here (available to Forrester clients or for purchase).

Demandbase is transforming the way B2B companies go-to-market. Demandbase One is the most complete suite of B2B go-to-market solutions, connecting the leading account-based experience, advertising, sales intelligence, and B2B data solutions so Marketing and Sales teams at the biggest and fastest-growing companies can collaborate faster, share intelligence, and experience explosive growth. For more information about Demandbase, visit: www.demandbase.com .

