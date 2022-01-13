CATALYST POWER LAUNCHES CLEANER ENERGY SERVICES FOR CONNECTICUT COMMERCIAL & INDUSTRIAL BUSINESSES

HARTFORD, Conn., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Power Holdings LLC ("Catalyst Power"), an integrated provider of cleaner energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector, is launching diversified power services in Connecticut. Catalyst Power provides a range of cleaner energy solutions to Connecticut businesses, including custom-priced energy service, Connected Microgrids, and other onsite solar projects that allow companies to reduce energy costs, monetize their roof, meet sustainability goals, and ensure energy resilience. The launch coincides with the beginning of the Connecticut Non-Residential Renewable Energy Solutions Program, which creates the opportunity for businesses to install solar onsite at no cost and collect monthly payments.

Connecticut businesses interested in partnering with Catalyst Power need to move quickly. Solar projects less than 200 kWs will be awarded contracts in February on a first come first serve basis and compensated via a 20-year fixed incentive rate. Larger projects will be selected in mid-March 2022 based on a bid per unit of electricity submitted and compensated over 20 years at that bid price.

"Connecticut businesses have a fantastic opportunity to significantly reduce their energy costs–and generate new sources of revenue with solar energy. We're thrilled to be entering the Connecticut market to help businesses–which pay among the highest energy prices in the country– save while building their long-term sustainability," said Gabriel Phillips, CEO of Catalyst Power Holdings. "Connecticut's middle market has been underserved for too long. They are an important part of Connecticut's economy that deserves access to all the benefits of cheaper, cleaner energy–we're here to help them."

Catalyst Power develops innovative energy supply solutions for commercial and industrial companies, with a focus on a first-of-its-kind network of Connected Microgrids, a no-up-front-cost custom solution using onsite solar panels and with back-up generators, as well as retail power and gas supply. Catalyst Power provides small- to industrial-sized businesses access to distributed generation through our network of Connected Microgrids. The company utilizes a proprietary technology platform that provides a fresh perspective on data to identify, underwrite, fund, and provide solutions to customers while operating more cost-effective onsite energy projects for our retail energy clients.

Businesses interested in partnering with Catalyst Power or learning more can contact:

Web: https://catalystpower.com/about-us/

Phone: 1-888-789-7250

Email: contact@catalystpower.com

About Catalyst Power Holdings LLC:

Catalyst Power Holdings LLC is an independent, integrated provider of cleaner energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector through commercial energy, customized on-site solar solutions, such as the Connected Microgrid, and community solar to underserved middle-market commercial and industrial end-use customers, improving the overall efficiency and environmental impact of their supply. Catalyst Power is a portfolio company of BP Energy Partners, LLC. More info: https://catalystpower.com/

About BP Energy Partners, LLC:

BP Energy Partners, LLC (BPEP), is a Dallas, Texas based growth-oriented private equity firm. Since inception, BPEP has focused on a lower carbon future by establishing and growing sustainable and responsible companies in the natural gas value chain including infrastructure, power, logistics, transportation, environmental services, renewable natural gas, midstream, and distribution. BPEP will also invest in low carbon energy solutions and renewables. BPEP collaborates with entrepreneurs, family-owned businesses, project developers, and experienced management teams to provide patient capital, financial and operating expertise, and deep industry relationships. BPEP currently manages over $560 million in committed capital and is actively investing in new opportunities. More information can be found at https://www.bpenergypartners.com/.

