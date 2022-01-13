Bugcrowd Kicks Off 2022 with the Appointment of Cecilia Parisi as Vice President of People and Places

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bugcrowd , the leader in crowdsourced cybersecurity, today announced the appointment of Cecilia Parisi as Vice President of People and Places, ushering in a new year of continued talent expansion and business growth. Reporting to Bugcrowd CEO Ashish Gupta, she will focus on scaling Bugcrowd's diverse team, while fostering an environment of growth and an equitable and inclusive workplace for all employees.

Parisi brings more than 20 years of people leadership experience to the Bugcrowd team. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Human Resources at CREDO Mobile, a mobile virtual network operator, where she was retained to help guide the company through an acquisition.

Prior to CREDO Mobile, Parisi was Vice President of Human Resources at Savvius, which helps network and security professionals improve their network security and performance. Previously, she served as a Senior Regional Human Resources Manager at Verizon Business.

"In today's world managing a robust culture and building a collaborative team is critical to maximize the potential and opportunity for all team members, and we are fortunate to have Cecilia who has the experience and passion to lead all aspects of talent management, recruitment, and leadership development," said Ashish Gupta, CEO of Bugcrowd. "With her at the helm, 2022 will be sure to be a year of growth for Bugcrowd's most valuable asset, our people."

Parisi has taught several human resources courses at Golden Gate University, where she received her Masters of Science degree in Human Resources. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Psychology at California State University-East Bay.

"Bugcrowd is the perfect match for me and the ideal environment to demonstrate my commitment to organic growth and a dynamic, adaptive company culture," said Parisi. "I look forward to working closely with the Bugcrowd team, who are relentlessly focused on helping customers succeed in the market. I hope to build on this energy to drive the company in new directions, while continuing to instill its core values across the team."

