BTL Announces Disruptive Technology to Revolutionize Facial Aesthetics

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BTL Industries has in recent years grown to become a global leader in the aesthetic and wellness device segments. BTL's success has been primarily driven by accelerating adoption of its award-winning, high-intensity focused electromagnetic (HIFEM™) muscle building therapies, Emsculpt NEO™ and Emsella™. The Emsculpt NEO continues to revolutionize the non-invasive body sculpting market by providing individuals a simultaneous combination of fat reduction and muscle building. The Emsella provides thousands of contractions to address all forms of urinary incontinence and women's wellness.

For 2022, the company has set its sights even higher.

BTL's newly designed product called EMFACE™ utilizes a patented technology of muscle contraction and skin tissue heating. It is the result of combining many years of institutional knowledge of the simultaneous emission of radio frequency and electromagnetic energies.

"EMFACE presents a paradigm shift in facial treatments," said Yael Halaas, MD. "EMFACE will do for the face what Emsculpt did for the body."

"We are thrilled to enter the facial aesthetics market with this breakthrough technology, with launch plans for later this year," added Ron Borsheim, VP of Business Development.

Scott Mills, Vice President of Sales, sees the EMFACE as a natural evolution of BTL's muscle building therapies. "We promised our stakeholders there was a vision behind our muscle building technologies. As we round out our portfolio, we are deeply committed to each market we serve. We will continue to invest in establishing trusted brand names that provide a two-for-one benefit in terms of form and function."

ABOUT BTL

Founded in 1993, BTL has grown to become one of the world's major medical and aesthetic equipment manufacturers. With over 2,400 employees located in more than 65 countries, BTL has revolutionized the way to offer the most advanced non-invasive solutions for body shaping, skin tightening & other medical aesthetic treatments, including women's intimate health and wellness. BTL's brands include EMSCULPT NEO, EMSCULPT, EMFACE, EMSELLA, EMFEMME 360, EMTONE, and BTL Exilis ULTRA. Additional information can be found at www.bodybybtl.com .

