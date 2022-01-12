Vecow and MOV.AI Partner to Accelerate AMR Development for Enterprise Needs

The integrated solution caters to the demanding needs of industrial AMRs with an enterprise-grade computing and software platform that speeds up AMR development and deployment.

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, and TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vecow Co., Ltd., a team of global embedded experts, and MOV.AI who is revolutionizing Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) development, today announced they are collaborating to provide an integrated AMR solution containing the Vecow ECX-1000 Series Workstation-grade Fanless System and MOV.AI Robotics Engine Platform™. The demand for AMRs is growing rapidly - Interact Analysis predicts that 2.1 million mobile robots will be shipped by the end of 2025 including 860,000 in that year alone. AMRs are expected to perform a growing number of mission-critical tasks in dynamic industrial and logistics environments. The strategic technology partnership aims to help AMR manufacturers with an integrated computing and software platform that speeds up AMR development and deployment.

Powered by Intel Core i7 processor running with workstation-grade chipset, Vecow ECX-1000 provides outstanding system performance, always-on 5G/WiFi/4G/LTE/BT mobile availability, smart system manageability, smart power protection features optimized for autonomous operation. The MOV.AI ROS-based Robotics Engine Platform™ provides AMR manufacturers and automation integrators everything needed to easily develop enterprise grade robots. It includes a ROS-based IDE, off-the-shelf autonomous navigation algorithms, deployment tools, and operational tools such as fleet management, flexible interfaces with warehouse environments such as ERP and WMS, cyber-security, and APIs.

Vecow ECX-1000 is embedded with VHub ROS, a turnkey solution which covers AI computing systems, perception SDKs and software platform, and all-in-one integrated functions with versatile platform offerings to accelerate the requirements of AMR applications. With this collaboration, the MOV.AI Robotics Engine Platform is included in the VHub ROS solution and serves as a premium version of VHub ROS for AMR manufacturers.

"We are so glad for this win-win partnership with MOV.AI," said Thomas Su, Vice President of Vecow. "Vecow ECX-1000 Series Fanless Workstation running with the MOV.AI Robotics Engine Platform™ delivers an enterprise-grade, easy to build, deploy and operate AMR solution to benefit not only our global partners but also Vecow and MOV.AI a competitive advantages and faster time-to-market."

"We are excited about the partnership with Vecow and the benefit MOV.AI-powered IPCs deliver", said Motti Kushnir, MOV.AI CEO. "This joint offering is in line with our mission to simplify collaborative robot development and to provide AMR manufacturers and integrators with everything they need to develop and operate great robots. MOV.AI Robotics Engine Platform running on top of Vecow Computing Engine creates a robust end-to-end Robotics infrastructure that powers, high-performance enterprise-grade robots."

ECX-1000

Intel® Xeon®/Core™ i7/i5/i3 Processor Workstation-grade Embedded System

VHub ROS Solution

A turnkey autonomous robot solution service to accelerate your AMR applications

MOV.AI Robotics Engine Platform

End-to-end visual ROS-Based robotics software platform and visual IDE

About Vecow

Vecow is a team of global embedded experts and we aim to be your trusted embedded business partner. Vecow is committed to designing, developing, producing, and supplying high quality AIoT solutions with trusted reliability, advanced technology, and innovative concepts. Our products include: AI-ready Inference Systems, AI Computing Systems, Fanless Embedded Systems, Vehicle Computing Systems, Robust Computing Systems, Single Board Computers, Multi-Touch Computers/Displays, Frame Grabbers, Embedded Peripherals and Design & Manufacturing Services for Machine Vision, Autonomous Car, Robotic Control, Rolling Stock, Public Surveillance, Traffic Vision, Smart Automation, Deep Learning, and any Edge AI applications.

About MOV.AI

MOV.AI is changing AMRs as we know them.

It provides AMR manufacturers and integrators with the tools they need to create enterprise-grade robots quickly, allowing users to benefit from automation products that are as flexible as the age we live in.

MOV.AI is a Robotics Engine PlatformTM based on ROS and packaged in an intuitive web-based interface. It contains everything needed to build, deploy and operate intelligent robots. MOV.AI completely changes the way Autonomous Mobile Robots are developed, in terms of time to market, cost, and flexibility.

