Third-Party Risk Management Leader Closes 2021 with Record-Breaking Growth

PHOENIX, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prevalent, Inc., the company that takes the pain out of third-party risk management (TPRM) , today announced a record-breaking 2021, laying the groundwork for an exceptional 2022 while further validating the company's leadership position. Expanding on the company's momentum from the first three quarters, Prevalent:

Grew total billings in Q4 2021 by 41% over Q4 2020, driven by an exceptional 232% growth in existing customer add-on sales

Increased Q4 2021 customer satisfaction, evidenced by a market-leading +59 NPS ®

Grew annual recurring revenue (ARR) by more than 30% over 2020, with partner originated bookings growing by 181% year over year

"Over the last eighteen months, companies have been tasked with maintaining their own business resilience while dealing with an unprecedented increase in third-party cybersecurity attacks, supply chain disruptions and new compliance requirements," stated Kevin Hickey, CEO of Prevalent. "Prevalent has answered the call, helping companies address risk at every stage of the vendor lifecycle. Our significant growth over 2020 clearly demonstrates that customers depend on and trust us to ensure that their business operations aren't disrupted by third parties. I'm extremely proud of the work this team has done to date and look forward to a successful 2022."

In 2021, Prevalent:

Introduced Category-Defining Solutions and Capabilities to Help Organizations Stay One Step Ahead of Third-Party Risk

Published Free Resources to Help Security, Procurement and Risk Management Teams Take Control of Third-Party Risk

Log4j vulnerability , and the Kaseya and Windows Print Spooler attacks. Distributed free questionnaires to help the risk management community assess their third parties' exposure to the, and theandattacks.

free third-party risk management tools to help organizations get up and running quickly by providing immediate security, operational and financial insights into third parties. Offeredto help organizations get up and running quickly by providing immediate security, operational and financial insights into third parties.

free third-party risk monitoring , providing companies with continuous business and financial insights to supplement current TPRM programs and fill gaps left by legacy cybersecurity scoring tools. Introduced, providing companies with continuous business and financial insights to supplement current TPRM programs and fill gaps left by legacy cybersecurity scoring tools.

CCPA/CPRA , GDPR , HIPAA , and NIST . Published checklists to help organizations more easily understand and report on their third parties' compliance with, and

Expanded its Leadership in the Third-Party Risk Management Market

