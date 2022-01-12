OSF Digital Completes Acquisition of FitForCommerce, a Strategy Consulting Firm

FitForCommerce will operate as the commerce strategy consulting arm of OSF Digital

QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - OSF Digital, a leading provider of digital transformation services to companies worldwide, announced today it has acquired FitForCommerce, an esteemed global commerce strategy consultancy. The acquisition supports OSF's rapid growth and path to full-service enablement for digital transformation and strengthens OSF Digital's market position. FitForCommerce will operate as the commerce strategy consulting arm at OSF Digital. The terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

OSF Digital (CNW Group/OSF Digital)

"As the rate of digital commerce and innovation accelerates, many businesses are undergoing rapid transformation to achieve the customer-centric mandate," said Gerard (Gerry) Szatvanyi, CEO of OSF Digital. "With this acquisition, OSF Digital is continuing to develop its global commerce strategy and Commerce and Performance consulting arm that will deliver more comprehensive digital transformation solutions and services to help our clients with their customer strategy and growth acceleration."

FitForCommerce, publishers of the Omnichannel Retail Index , are highly regarded experts in digital commerce and omnichannel retail. Offering a uniquely skilled approach, FitForCommerce clients include brands, retailers, B2B manufacturers, distributors, grocers, and consumer goods companies such as Journeys, Wolverine, Merrell, Sperry, Cornerstone Brands, Frontgate, Ballard Designs, Bulbrite, Juvenescence, and many more.

The integrated OSF and FitForCommerce team will offer clients complete end-to-end digital transformation, from strategy and business planning to technology road mapping, through to implementation and ongoing support. This union will also provide clients with more extensive thought leadership resources to help guide them through their digital transformation journeys.

"Having helped over 600 companies accelerate growth through digital, we're excited to continue our impact in the industry as part of the OSF Digital team," said Bernardine Wu, Founder and CEO of FitForCommerce. "We appreciate the trust and confidence of our clients and partners and are committed to supporting their continued success through our consulting work. With OSF, we can offer additional help such as technical and managed services—something many clients have sought from us in the past."

In their first joint appearance, OSF Digital and FitForCommerce will be together at the National Retail Federation (NRF) Big Show from January 16-18th, 2022 at booth 4252.

OSF Digital, an award-winning Salesforce Partner for over 10 years, is committed to driving digital transformation for its customers. The firm's deep industry expertise enables it to identify a client's unique requirements and launch innovative solutions dedicated to specific markets and industry verticals.

OSF Digital has over 1,500 employees and 40 offices worldwide. Its customers include some of the world's biggest brands: L'Oréal, Burton Snowboards, Ubisoft, e.l.f. Cosmetics, Geox, Kal Tire, Stonewall Kitchen, Lush Handmade Cosmetics, Domaine Chandon, Urban Barn, and many more.

In the second half of 2021, OSF Digital acquired Adept Group , Relation1 , Werise, and Paladin Group and invested in Teia Labs , which complemented its three acquisitions in 2020.

To learn more about OSF Digital, visit: osf.digital.

Salesforce and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About OSF Digital

OSF Digital is a global commerce and digital transformation leader with expertise in connecting technology and strategy to drive business goals. With expert status in B2C and B2B commerce and several Salesforce awards for multi-cloud innovation, OSF Digital seamlessly guides enterprises through their entire digital transformation journey. With customers in various industries around the globe, OSF Digital provides personal attention and the highest level of connection with a local presence throughout North America, Latin America, APAC, and EMEA. For more information about OSF Digital, visit: osf.digital.

All trademarks and trade names mentioned herein are the properties of their respective holders and hereby acknowledged.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OSF Digital