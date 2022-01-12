GONG HONORED AS ONE OF THE BEST PLACES TO WORK BY GLASSDOOR The latest of several 'best workplace' awards won by Gong

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong , the revenue intelligence platform leveraging artificial intelligence to transform revenue and customer-facing teams, has been named a winner of the 2022 Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award for U.S. small and medium companies. The award, now in its 14th year, is based solely on the input of employees who provide anonymous feedback about their job, work environment and employer.

With today's news, multiple organizations including Wealthfront , Great Place to Work , Built In and Glassdoor – have named Gong a great place to work over the past two years. These awards are based on a range of inputs including anonymous employee surveys, surveys of premier venture capital firms and algorithms examining compensation, benefits, culture and other employment criteria.

"The growing consensus is overwhelming: Gong is an awesome place to work!" said Sandi Kochhar, Chief People Officer of Gong. "We're extremely proud to see Gong recognized as such a great company for smart, energetic, creative people to start and grow their careers."

"The world of work is rapidly evolving, fueled by the pandemic and now millions of workers reevaluating their expectations from employers. This year's Best Places to Work winners are leading the way by listening and responding to employee feedback and reimagining the employee experience to truly put their people first," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor chief executive officer. "It's inspiring to see these employers step up during the pandemic to expand and grow company cultures where employees feel supported and valued in and out of work. Congratulations to all of this year's Employees' Choice Award winners."

Glassdoor's Best Places to Work were determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between October 20, 2020 and October 18, 2021. To be considered for the U.S. small and medium company category, a company must have had fewer than 1,000 employees and have received at least 30 ratings across each of the nine workplace attributes (overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend and six-month business outlook) taken into account as part of the awards algorithm. The final list is compiled using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team , and takes into account quantity, quality and consistency of reviews. Complete awards methodology can be found here .

For the complete list of the Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners in 2022, please visit: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/Best-Small-and-Medium-Companies-to-Work-For-LST_KQ0,43.htm .

About Gong

Gong unlocks reality to help people and companies reach their full potential. Gong empowers customer-facing teams to take advantage of their most valuable assets – customer interactions, which the Gong platform automatically captures and analyzes. Gong then delivers insights at scale, empowering revenue and go-to-market teams to determine the best actions for winning outcomes. Over 2,000 innovative companies like Morningstar Inc., Paychex, LinkedIn, Shopify, Slack, SproutSocial, Twilio, and Zillow trust Gong to power their customer reality. Gong is a private company headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information visit www.gong.io .

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor is revolutionizing how people everywhere find jobs and companies they love by providing deeper workplace transparency. Professionals turn to Glassdoor to research ratings, reviews, salaries and more at millions of employers, and to Fishbowl by Glassdoor to engage in candid workplace conversations. Companies use Glassdoor to post jobs and attract talent through employer branding and employee insights products. Glassdoor is a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings, a leading global technology company, and a part of its fast-growing HR Technology business unit. For more information, visit www.glassdoor.com.

