ARTREPRENEUR AND RELATED AFFORDABLE ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP TO BRING ORIGINAL ART TO AFFORDABLE HOUSING COMMUNITIES

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Artrepreneur, a certified B Corp and multi-modal online marketplace for the arts, announced today that it has signed an exclusive contract with Related Affordable, one of the largest developers, financiers and preservationists of affordable and workforce housing in the United States, to provide art services and curate original art by commissioned world-class artists across the nationwide portfolio.

"Artrepreneur is pleased to contribute to a higher quality of life for residents of affordable housing developments."

Related Affordable is the affordable housing division of Related Companies, the nation's largest privately-owned real estate firm. At its core, Related builds neighborhoods and supports communities with a longstanding dedication to arts and culture, neighborhood coalitions, charitable endeavors, and more. Related Affordable is committed to working with residents in the selection of art to represent the incredibly diverse cultures of the people we serve.

"We are committed to giving back to the communities we serve and leveraging the power of our creative community to enhance the lives of affordable housing residents," says Grace Cho, Founder and CEO of Artrepreneur. "Art can be transformative. The impact of art is a proven factor in maintaining wellness and a positive environment. We are pleased to contribute to a higher quality of life for residents of the affordable housing developments."

"We are proud to continue supporting the arts with an innovative company like Artrepreneur whose mission is to foster an inclusive and sustainable community of diverse creative talent," said Matthew Finkle, President of Related Affordable. "By working with Artrepreneur, we will be able to bring one-of-a-kind art from across the globe to help further enhance affordable housing communities across the nation."

Artrepreneur was launched in 2019 to empower visual artists to better manage their careers. The platform is committed to supporting members throughout their creative evolution by providing opportunities and resources to help them learn and grow. Today, the platform has more than 110,000 active members and showcases more than 200,000 works of art. The multi-modal marketplace became a certified B Corp, a designation that a business is meeting high standards of verified performance, accountability, and transparency, in December 2021.

Related Companies started exclusively as an affordable housing developer in 1972, and today, owns and manages 55,000 affordable and workforce housing apartment homes.

About Artrepreneur

We empower artists of the world to succeed while giving art lovers access to their work. An online membership platform and marketplace for all visual artists and creatives, Artrepreneur welcomes artists and designers from all disciplines, levels, backgrounds, and geographies, as well as buyers, collectors, companies, organizations, institutions, and art enthusiasts. We provide artists the tools, knowledge and opportunity needed to build confidence and achieve success on their own terms. Artrepreneur is the destination for all undiscovered talent in both fine arts and commercial design.

View original content:

SOURCE Artrepreneur.com