Open-E Boosts its Partner Program with New Online Sales Course and Best Practices Guide! Open-E has recently decided to update its partner program with new tools including a free sales training program and a partner-exclusive best practices guide!

ATLANTA, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open-E, an international data storage software vendor, has announced today that it has updated its Partner Program. The update brings some new tools for Open-E's current and prospective partners. These tools include both a brand new free online sales training course and a "Open-E JovianDSS Best Practices" guide, both aimed to help support their partners even further.

The new, free online sales training course for the Open-E Certified Sales Professionals, will look to provide sales professionals with new and unique insights into how Open-E JovianDSS functions, what its unique selling points are, and how partners can maximize their sales of the product. The course is accessible to all of Open-E's partners.

In regards to the "Open-E JovianDSS Best Practices" guide, Open-E has decided to release said guide free of charge for all of their Silver, Gold and Platinum partners. This was done in an effort to show their appreciation for all of their partners' continued support throughout the years.

It has been released in conjunction with the new Partner Program update and is now available online in Open-E's Partner Portal.

"Having a long career in sales myself, I know that, while sales can be very rewarding, it's also very tough and challenging work. The most important thing is being able to find the solutions to your customers' problems. That's why we've developed these new means of acquiring knowledge for our partners and we encourage them to take advantage of them." – said Krzysztof Franek, CEO of Open-E.

About Open-E, Inc.

Open-E, founded in 1998, is a well-established developer of IP-based storage management software. Its flagship product, Open-E JovianDSS is a robust, award-winning storage application that offers excellent compatibility with industry standards. Additionally, it is one of the most stable solutions on the market and an undisputed price performance leader. Thanks to its reputation, experience, and business reliability, Open-E has become the technology partner of choice for industry-leading IT companies. For further information about Open-E, its products, and partners, visit www.open-e.com.

Press Contact

Paweł Brzeżek

Open-E, Inc.

+49 (89) 800777 18

pawel.brzezek@open-e.com

View original content:

SOURCE Open-E