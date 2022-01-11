NEXLOGIC ACQUIRED BY NAPROTEK, A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF EDGEWATER CAPITAL PARTNERS

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Naprotek, LLC, a leading provider of high-reliability, quick-turn electronics manufacturing, has completed the acquisition of NexLogic, Inc., a privately held company based in San Jose, California. The addition expands Naprotek's capabilities into microelectronics packaging and printed circuit board assembly serving market demands for complex, critical applications.

The combination creates a unique mix of capabilities aligned with emerging technologies increasing the value we deliver.

Founded in 1995, NexLogic provides electronics manufacturing services across key markets, including Defense, Medical, and Test and Instrumentation, and is uniquely positioned to support Automated Test Equipment and Semiconductor providers. Their electronics manufacturing capabilities include design and development of microelectronic packaging, surface mount technology, and higher-level assemblies with in-house automation, test, and inspection.

"The combination of Naprotek and NexLogic, along with the recently announced acquisition of SemiGen, creates a unique mix of capabilities aligned with emerging technologies increasing the value we deliver in partnership with our customers. Our team is now positioned to provide comprehensive electronics technology solutions for high-reliability and complex applications. Naprotek's sophisticated and rapid engineering change management process, commitment to quality, and personalized customer service are essential elements when time-to-market is critical." said Daniel Everitt, President and CEO of Naprotek.

Naprotek, which was acquired by Edgewater Capital Partners in December 2020, is committed to growth with a focus on expanding services and solutions in the high value markets. "NexLogic brings a complementary set of capabilities to enhance the Naprotek platform strategy. We are thrilled to welcome the NexLogic team into Naprotek and the broader Edgewater family," commented Chris Springer, Operating Partner at Edgewater Capital Partners.



"As the third acquisition in support of the Naprotek strategy of building an electronics technology solutions company, we are pleased to further expand Naprotek's presence in Silicon Valley while adding additional capabilities in microelectronics packaging to support our existing customers," remarked Pete Ostergard, Partner at Edgewater Capital.

About Naprotek

Naprotek is an electronics technology solutions provider for high-reliability applications. Since 1995, Naprotek has delivered complex and custom solutions in the Defense, Space, Medical, and Semiconductor Capital Equipment markets and select applications in Test & Instrumentation and Advanced Technology. Capabilities include quick-turn printed circuit board assembly, prototyping, RF components, advanced microelectronics, system integration, and test services. Naprotek is committed to delivering customer value through engineering, supply chain management, and manufacturing support. To learn more visit www.naprotek.com.

About Edgewater Capital Partners

Edgewater Capital Partners, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a sector focused private equity firm investing in lower middle-market performance materials and services businesses. Edgewater has extensive experience and expertise in the specialty industrials, advanced materials, specialty chemicals, and life sciences sectors. Twenty years of industry-specific investing has enabled the firm to develop a deep understanding of the complexities and nuances common to these businesses. The Edgewater Difference is summarized by its three foundational pillars: deep sector expertise, Midwestern values and culture, and growth-enabling philosophy. For more information on Edgewater Capital Partners, visit www.edgewatercapital.com.

