LIBERTY TAX PARENT COMPANY, NEXTPOINT, ACQUIRES COMMUNITY TAX LLC

HURST, Texas, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Tax , a leading provider of tax planning and financial solutions, will add tax debt resolution and more to its suite of services in 2022 due to the acquisition of Chicago-based Community Tax LLC. Liberty Tax's parent company, NextPoint Financial Inc. (TSX: NPF.U & OTC Pink: NACQF), announced the acquisition of the fast-growing leader in tax debt resolution and other related services at the start of the new year.

"Community Tax is the perfect complement to the Liberty Tax suite of services, expanding what our franchisees can offer consumers and business owners," said Brent Turner, CEO of Liberty Tax. "Having already successfully offered its tax resolution services to Liberty customers, we are now positioned as one of the largest tax debt settlement companies in the U.S."

Founded in 2010, Community Tax quickly emerged as a leader in the tax debt resolution industry by leveraging a unique two-phased approach to resolving delinquent tax problems. Community Tax is a true bilingual organization, with both English and Spanish speaking team members across every organizational discipline. The company has offices in Chicago, Jacksonville, and Puerto Rico.

"There's never been a better time to franchise with Liberty Tax as we expand our service offerings to create as much growth potential for franchisees as possible," said Jeff Stephenson, vice president of franchise development. "The acquisition of Community Tax adds even more lucrative products to the suite of services our franchise owners can provide customers, giving them unprecedented revenue opportunities. For those looking to diversify their portfolio in the franchising space while increasing their earning potential, the time is now."

The move showcases Liberty Tax is more committed than ever to the integration of holistic financial services that benefit the American consumer as well as small and medium business enterprises not well served by traditional financial institutions.

NextPoint estimates its market opportunity includes over 30M SME businesses in the U.S. and Canada, plus roughly 85M lower-income tax filers in the U.S. For more information about Liberty Tax, its suite of services and franchise opportunities, visit libertytax.com .

