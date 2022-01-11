New Wi-Fi 6E solution with intelligent migration assistant enable enterprises to deliver reliable, high performance Wi-Fi in 2.4 and 5 GHz while providing smooth transition to 6 GHz over time

Cambium Networks Launches Software-Defined Wi-Fi 6E Solutions that Triple Wi-Fi AP Capacity with 6 GHz Support New Wi-Fi 6E solution with intelligent migration assistant enable enterprises to deliver reliable, high performance Wi-Fi in 2.4 and 5 GHz while providing smooth transition to 6 GHz over time

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, today announced new Wi-Fi 6E solutions for the enterprise. The Cambium Networks XE-series Wi-Fi 6E software-defined access points with intelligent migration assistant delivers industry leading performance in all three Wi-Fi bands (6, 5 and 2.4 GHz). Cambium Networks' software-defined radios (SDRs) enable graceful and cost-efficient migration to the newly available 6 GHz band. The solution's unique multi-radio architecture scales to support high device density deployments.

"The expansion of Wi-Fi into 6 GHz opens up a lot of capacity we can take advantage of across our campus wireless network. It will help in particular in dense areas like lecture halls and libraries," said Donna Hayden, Chief Information Officer at Alcorn State University. "Cambium Networks' new Wi-Fi 6E access points are a great fit for campus environments and enable us to strategically move to 6 GHz over time."

Wi-Fi 6E triples the available spectrum for Wi-Fi usage by adding support for the 6 GHz band, enabling fast and reliable wireless access like never before. Cambium Networks' Wi-Fi 6E solutions enable network operators to not just add support for 6 GHz to their networks, but to optimize how and when it is used. Service providers and enterprises such as education, hospitality, healthcare, public venues, and more will benefit from the new clean spectrum, enabling more streaming video, voice and data experiences that expand and improve their customer service.

"As we work with our customers to build their networks, the new range of Cambium Networks XE Wi-Fi 6/6E access points allow us to continue to build high density wireless networks for our customers, specifically in the education sector. They enable easy to deploy, easy to manage, solid performing Wi-Fi networks today as well as future proofing for the new 6 GHz band", said Sean Vollmer, CEO of Information Systems Engineering, a Cambium Networks Value Add Distributor in South Africa. "The investment protection provided becomes a very important criteria in selecting a solution to deploy."

Cambium Networks' Wi-Fi 6E solution includes:

Software-defined Wi-Fi 6E technology, enables the selection of 5 or 6 GHz operation per radio

Intelligent Wi-Fi 6E migration assistant automates the transition to 6 GHz

5 radio, tri-band 8x8/4x4 Wi-Fi 6/6E access point designed for high/ultra-high density use cases

"Qualcomm Technologies is a driving force delivering Wi-Fi 6E, enabling our customers to innovate and deliver excellent Wi-Fi experiences to their end customers," said Ganesh Swaminathan, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "We are excited to continue our long collaboration with Cambium to deliver powerful solutions, based on Networking Pro Series platforms, that deliver the network capacity enterprises require today and into the future."

The first two access points in the XE Series are:

"Businesses are evolving their infrastructure to offer the best possible user experiences. The XE series of APs makes it easy to take advantage of the 6 GHz spectrum," said Atul Bhatnagar, president and CEO of Cambium Networks. "Our new Wi-Fi 6E solutions are a powerful new addition to our comprehensive wireless fabric portfolio of connectivity solutions that deliver exceptional quality and value to organizations of all types and sizes."

Key components of Cambium Networks' Wi-Fi 6E solution include:

3- and 5-radio APs

Wi-Fi 6E migration assistant that monitors 6E clients and recommends software-defined radio configuration based on changing client populations

Wi-Fi 6E band steering to automatically direct clients to the highest performing available band

Wi-Fi 6E meshing supporting high performance, congestion-free AP bi-directional backhaul over channels up to 160 MHz

Automated Wi-Fi 6E access point onboarding with Cambium Networks' cnMatrix™ switches

Integrated Application Control supporting visibility and policy control of 2400+ applications

EasyPass access control for secure onboarding of users and devices, including direct integration with Microsoft Azure and Google G-suite

Cloud Management – Network management that simplifies wireless service deployment and provides insights and tools to optimize the user experience – all from a single console. A range of options to meet organizational needs:

The XE3-4 access point has an MSRP of $895 and will be available 1Q 2022. The XE5-8 MSRP is $2195 and will be available in 2Q 2022.

For more information, download the Wi-Fi 6E solution paper.

To learn more, plan to attend the New Wi-Fi 6E Solutions from Cambium Networks webinar on January 19, 2022 at 10AM US Central time – register here to attend.

