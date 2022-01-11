AHCA Recognizes a Beecan Health Skilled Nursing Facility with a Distinguished Bronze Quality Award

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Healthcare Association (AHCA) awarded Royal Terrace Healthcare, A Beecan Health network facility, the prestigious Bronze Quality Award for 2021. Beecan Health provides professional services to numerous skilled nursing facilities throughout Southern California. Royal Terrace Healthcare was one of only nine skilled nursing facilities in California to receive this prestigious award.

The AHCA National Quality Award Program is a comprehensive performance evaluation that examines long term care organizations' capabilities against nationally recognized standards for excellence. The criteria are based on the Baldrige Excellence Framework, which further analyzes the organization's mission and goals against its approach and success. By demonstrating high commitment to quality, Royal Terrace Healthcare was able to achieve this honor.

Beecan Health's home office is in Glendale, California, and provides supporting services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living, and other sectors of the healthcare industry. The Royal Terrace Healthcare facility is located in Duarte, California.

