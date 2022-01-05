Tickets Now Available for Washington D.C. Temple Public Open House Scheduled for Spring 2022; Committee Releases Updated Logistics and Media Registration Information

KENSINGTON, Md., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At 10 a.m. on Jan. 5, parking and shuttle tickets were released for the spring public open house of the remodeled and historic Washington D.C. Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

While free to the public, access and on-site parking for the event is limited. Timed-entry parking tickets are available to the public to access the temple open house by visiting dctemple.org . No other parking options are available, including nearby residential streets. Tour tickets are not necessary for access to the temple, but reservations for parking and the shuttle are required for all guests needing these services.

"We are encouraged by the intense interest from the general public for this important occasion," said Washington D.C. Temple Open House Committee Co-Chair Kent Colton.

"While we want to open the doors to everyone to come and see inside the temple, we encourage people to plan ahead and get their tickets as soon as possible. Our 33 days for a public open house will go very quickly." added Co-Chair Kathryn Colton.

A shuttle from the Forest Glen Metro Station (weekday evenings and Saturdays) will also be available. Shuttle Tickets are free of charge and are also available Jan. 5, 2022 at dctemple.org .

Individual entry for the Temple Open House by foot, public transit, taxi, bike, ride-share, etc. does not require a ticket, and guests are encouraged to take advantage of public transit options whenever possible.

Open house tours will start at 9 a.m. and the last tour will be admitted at 8 p.m., from April 28 to June 4 (excluding Sundays). Public tours last about 45 minutes and will include a self-guided walk throughout the remodeled interior of the temple. Organizers emphasized that this experience includes scaling more than 150 stairs. Comfortable shoes are recommended and wheelchair and ADA accessibility is available. People will be available after the tour to address questions.

Event organizers are making appropriate plans and taking precautions to ensure public tours are a safe and a positive experience for all. Appropriate COVID-19 protocols will be followed per public health recommendations and in cooperation with local authorities.

Visit dctemple.org to learn more about the sacred role and purpose of the Church's temples.

SOURCE Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints