Hudson Valley Construction Industry Council Applauds Gov. Hochul's Plan to Invest in Infrastructure, Transportation Mobility

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Construction Industry Council of Westchester & Hudson Valley, Inc., a leading business trade organization, is commending Gov. Kathy Hochul for "demonstrating a keen understanding" of New York State's needs, as outlined in her 2022 State of the State address today.

"We applaud Gov. Hochul's enthusiasm and fervent commitment to accelerate infrastructure improvements and to expand transportation mobility to make the Empire State more business friendly and the nexus of commerce as a place where opportunities are made available to more New Yorkers," said John Cooney, Jr., executive director of the Construction Industry Council of Westchester & Hudson Valley, Inc.

"For generations, New York has stood as a beacon of hope and prosperity for the nation and people throughout the world. Her plan promises to reinforce and amplify that role. We applaud Gov. Hochul for her panoramic vision and confidence to lead our state past today's pandemic challenges and to ensure the continued economic growth and infrastructure resiliency," Cooney added.

Cooney said the Construction Industry Council looks forward to learning more about Gov. Hochul's plans and "stands ready to support her in her commitment to infrastructure as a powerful public resource to connect people to jobs and to connect all New Yorkers for a more prosperous and promising future."

The Construction Industry Council of Westchester and Hudson Valley Inc. is the leading voice for transportation construction and environmental infrastructure, as well as utilities and commercial development in the mid-Hudson region of New York State. CIC represents the leading heavy construction general contractors, subcontractors, suppliers and service professionals. CIC is aligned with the Building Contractors Association of Westchester & the Mid-Hudson Region, Inc., and more than 30 labor unions of the Building & Construction Trades Councils in the area. For information, visit cicbca.org.

