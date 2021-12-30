MPE Inc. Acquires Racine Metal Fab

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest Products & Engineering (MPE-INC), a leading design and contract manufacturer to medical and technology OEMs, today announced its acquisition of Racine Metal Fab (RMF), a leader in the fabrication of highly aesthetic and complex precision sheet metal components and sub-assemblies.

Midwest Products & Engineering (MPE INC)

"I could not be more pleased with the strategic fit, synergy and cultural compatibility with MPE. My excitement resides in the continued growth of the company and what it means for everyone at RMF including our employees, customers, suppliers and community."

- Kim Nichols, CEO of Racine Metal-Fab

For over 50 years RMF has steadily evolved as a highly respected fabricator known for short lead times and cost efficient solutions. Their core expertise in stamping, rolling, laser cutting, forming, fastening, welding and assembly enhances MPE's vertically integrated design and contract manufacturing business.

"RMF brings to MPE innovation and core competence in high cosmetic light gauge stamping and fabrication technologies that are integral to the evolving needs of our customers. RMF's business aligns with MPE as we continue to help original equipment manufacturers accelerate time to market at a lower total cost of ownership."

- MPE President and CEO Hank Kohl.

Racine Metal Fab provides customers with a one-stop-shop for their metal fabrication needs specializing in light gauge materials, soft and hard tooling design as well as assembly and logistics services which will further enhance MPE's Concept to Completion model.

For more than 40 years, MPE has successfully serviced an impressive list of blue-chip medical device and technology OEMs delivering operational efficiencies, improving the total cost of ownership while meeting or exceeding market requirements the first time. The acquisition of RMF will help MPE as they continue to expand capabilities and grow as a global leader in the Medical and Technology OEM market.

About MPE

MPE-Inc is a leading design and manufacturing partner to healthcare and technology OEMs, leveraging core competencies in product design and engineering, high mix / low volume manufacturing, quality systems and 3PL services. MPE leverages a vertically integrated business model that offers its growing customer base "Concept to Completion" solutions. MPE-INC is headquartered in Milwaukee.

About Racine Metal Fab

Racine Metal Fab, Ltd. (RMF), established in 1968, is a leader in the fabrication of highly aesthetic and complex precision sheet metal components and sub-assemblies. They have been committed to providing custom solutions for industrial markets including lighting, food refrigeration, electrical and medical equipment by leveraging a state-of-the-art factory specializing in stamping, rolling, laser cutting, forming, fastening, welding and assembly.

