NAPA, Calif., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Champagne Collet, established in 1921 as part of the oldest Champagne cooperative in the Grand Cru village of Aÿ, is proud to celebrate its 100-year anniversary.

Champagne Collet releases limited-edition commemorative bottling "Cuvée n°21" to celebrate 100 years.

The Champagne Producers Union was also formed in Aÿ in 1921 to counter fraudulent production and garner recognition for their unique terroir. Raoul Collet founded the house of Champagne Collet with a desire to maintain stability for the greater good of local grape growers. Over his lifetime (1896-1960), he dedicated 30 years' work to Maison Collet.

To celebrate their centenary, Champagne Collet has produced a limited-release, commemorative bottling called "Cuvée n°21" in a nod to 19(21). It is a blend of 21 of the Champagne House's best years dating back to 1961 offered at $175 SRP. Aged for 7 years in Collet's century-old chalk cellars, this wine is sourced from Grand and Premier cru vineyards that reflect the diversity of the champagne region's terroirs. It has a dosage of 8 g/1 and offers complex aromas of acacia, honey and fresh butter with very fine, elegant bubbles that reflect the specificity of the house style. Like all Collet wines, it is created to complement various fine dining and fine drinking experiences, whether served as an aperitif or paired with the most sophisticated of dishes.

This spirit of the "Roaring Twenties" lives on at Maison Collet today and is reflected in its rich heritage and its elegant, Art Deco-inspired visual identity. The elegant transparency of the Champagne Collet labels gives the brand a contemporary feel and is an expression of the brand's sincerity and taste for innovation. This design universe has been applied to all the Champagne House's creations, from the champagnes' packaging, gift boxes and cases, to the decor of Villa Collet.

Old Bridge Cellars has been Champagne Collet's exclusive national importer since 2017 bringing a superior selection of eight Champagne Collet cuvées to the US, all from Grand and Premier Cru vineyards: Brut Art Deco 1er Cru, Brut Original, Brut Rosé, Blanc de Blancs 1er Cru, Extra Brut 1er Cru, Demi Sec, Collection Privée Brut Vintage and its tête de cuvée, Esprit Couture (2012 just released). All are available nationwide.

