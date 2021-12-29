Stargaze Entertainment Group Inc (STGZ) to Re-Launch VIDNET a Music, Movie and Sports Streaming site

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stargaze Entertainment Group (the "Company") (OTC: STGZ) announces that it will relaunch the highly successful streaming company "VIDNET" https://labusinessjournal.com/news/2000/mar/27/technology-vidnet-emerges-as-a-player-in-web-music/ a company that was founded by Stargaze CEO, Stephen Brown.

"I am very excited to bring back Vidnet as the music and live concert business is struggling with the many issues for live performance and Vidnet not only will stream many music videos it will bring back live VJ'S as they did at MTV along with streaming live concerts and select movies and trailers, said Stephen Brown the founder of Vidnet and CEO of Stargaze Entertainment Group.The company is currently building www.vidnettv.com and will launch in the first quarter of 2022.

Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financings and other risks described in the Company's SEC reports and filing.

For more information:

Stargaze Entertainment Group Inc

1720 650 West Georgia St

Vancouver, BC V6B 4N8

Contact: Stephen Brown, CEO

info@stargazeent.com

Ph: (778) 819-6549

View original content:

SOURCE Stargaze Entertainment Group