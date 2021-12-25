Christmas Nutrition quiz: mindful Holiday Eating With BetterMe

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What comes to mind when you think of a Christmas table? Family and friends, cozy atmosphere, and delicious food. But there is another side to the holiday season. Turning a blind eye to holiday dietary habits, lack of exercise & sleep, binge-eating, and excess alcohol, may result in them taking a toll on both our physical and emotional well-being.
BetterMe, a leading behavioral healthcare company with over 100M users worldwide, came up with a few ideas to help users navigate the temptations with ease this winter. Take an insightful and fun quiz and get a special Christmas present from BetterMe – our brand-new festive meal plan for mindful eating during the holidays.
- explore your holiday eating patterns;
- discover common misconceptions about holiday food;
- learn new facts and insights about festive nutrition;
- avoid the impulse to overindulge;
- change your eating habits to make healthier food choices over Christmastime.
