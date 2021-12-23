KLKTN and YOUNG MAGAZINE to launch Manga NFT Project in December 2021

HONG KONG and TOKYO, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KLKTN (Kollektion), a curated NFT platform today unveiled its upcoming collaboration with the editorial department of Young Magazine to launch an alpha version for their debut Manga non-fungible tokens (NFTs) Project, "code:Nostra," on December 27, 2021. The project is the start of the "MANGA KOLLEKTION'' where KLKTN will be releasing a series of different manga NFTs on KLKTN to support the creative activities of new Manga artists.

"MANGA KOLLEKTION'' is a new category available on the KLKTN platform, and its first Manga series "code:Nostra," is written by Yuma Ando and illustrated by Hideyuki Akashi. Limited copies of "code:Nostra'' NFTs will be available on KLKTN within 48 hours after the Magazine's release. Through the purchase of NFTs on KLKTN, fans will be able to collect their favorite manga artworks and support the creators.

"We have been paying a lot of attention to the growing interests in NFTs and we are interested in developing NFTs as a new opportunity for new manga work and artists." said Young Magazine. "In particular, we think this collaboration with KLKTN which focuses on new manga and new artists is groundbreaking as we hope to grow manga together with the readers. We aim to create an environment where it is possible for both Japanese and International fans to enjoy and support new Manga artists and their works."

KLKTN also plans to launch a marketplace feature within its platform by Spring 2022, that will allow users to buy and sell their NFTs, enabling both primary sales and secondary sales transactions through the platform. This will allow artists to receive royalties both from primary sales and secondary sales transactions enabling us to give more back to the artists and creators.

"Through this collaboration with Young Magazine, KLKTN aims to create a new and more enjoyable manga experience that will deepen the connection between manga artists and readers," said Daisuke Iwase, Chief Executive Officer of KLKTN.

New artworks will continue to be released weekly on KLKTN. Media assets are available for download here .

About KLKTN

KLKTN is a curated NFT platform connecting artists with fans through special experiences. The platform allows fans to access special edition digital art and behind-the-scenes moments of artists' creative process. In collaboration with top musicians and artists and powered by blockchain technology, KLKTN is taking artist-fan engagement and the best of music's experiential culture into the digital world. Artworks are available as a limited supply of authenticated digital products or NFTs, for purchase via credit card, with a fixed cost per item. KLKTN's co-founders are Jeff Miyahara, Chief Creative Officer and a renowned record producer and songwriter who has produced over 260 international artists; Fabiano Soriani, Chief Technology Officer and former lead blockchain engineer for Dapper Labs; and Daisuke Iwase, Chief Executive Officer, Harvard Business School graduate, former World Economic Forum Young Global Leader, and a digital pioneer known for co-founding Lifenet, a disruptive fintech venture, which he took to IPO. Built on the Flow blockchain to achieve affordable and environmentally-sustainable minting, KLKTN leaves more for artists, fans, and the planet. For more information, go to KLKTN.com.

Website: https://klktn.com

Discord: https://discord.gg/JUKG3AFVAa

How to use KLKTN

https://klktn.com/login Register as a new user or Login on the KLKTN website Click the "Buy" button on the page of the product you want to purchase. Enter your Paypal account or credit card information to complete the purchase. You can view your purchased NFTs on your "My Kollektion" page.

About Young Magazine

Young Magazine is a Japanese weekly manga magazine published in Japan each Monday. The magazine was started from1980 and its headquarters are based in Tokyo.

