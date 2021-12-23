70% HRs Cite Flexibility of Work as the Topmost Reason for Resignations: GoodFirms Survey 2021

WASHINGTON, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodFirms, the leading research, and review platform, recently published a new survey report, " Who Can Stop This Unstoppable Great Resignation? ." The purpose of the survey was to uncover and analyze the reasons for the mass exodus of employees in the post-peak pandemic era. The research reveals some of the most shocking trends and employee work-life metrics leading to the great reshuffling.

"Inflexible employers are struggling to keep up their workforce."-GoodFirms.

The research further elaborates on how the pandemic has created a craving for flexibility in jobs and an alternative to working from the office or home. There is a sudden talk about the flexibility in work hours, mental health, and well-being equations. Employees are now negotiating more easy-to-handle work hours and shunning companies with a rigid job hour policy.

"Pandemic's greatest impact on the business world was 'shift to remote work.' The pandemic afforded unprecedented flexibility. People accustomed to it cannot fathom returning to work from office mode. Therefore, inflexible employers are struggling to keep up their workforce." says GoodFirms.

The research also iterates how the attrition rate has increased in the pandemic era, with most employees quitting voluntarily. Life shocks, acquiring new skills, desire for upward mobility, and changed priorities are some of the elements driving the great resignation. The research also dives deep into how vaccine mandates from employers and fear of infection are affecting employee psychology.

The research concludes with a commentary on how the great revolution mirrors the worker's revolution in the newfound world. Employers that wish to retain their workforce will have to go the extra mile to survive amidst the biggest turnover in the modern business environment. Companies will have to restructure their compensation plans, rethink recruitment, invest in the human resource management systems (HRMS), strategize employee well-being programs, implement flexible work models, and allow employees space to create a better work-life balance.

"The time is to deep dive into employees' minds and individually address their concerns before it is too late," says GoodFirms. The research also recommends strategies for employees to prevent job-hopping and bring stability to their work lives. "Whatever the trigger may be for this great resignation, the market will soon witness an improvement in the work world, and workers are likely to bring the best out of them, crafting a career that best fits their lives. It is surely a great re-imagination," concludes GoodFirms.

Key Takeaways from the Research:

The employee turnover rate has increased after the peak-pandemic period.

Pandemic changed employee perception and compelled employees to rethink their priorities.

33.7% of employees still want WFH(Work from Home)

21.2% of employees are planning to quit their jobs while 29.8% are not sure about it

30.7% of employees cited frequent stress and work-related burnout

23.08% of employees are struggling with mental depression

17.31% of employees think they can do better if they leave the current job

57.6% of employees favor vaccine mandates

37.50% of employees fear infection while working from the office

21.1% of employees think their current salaries are not enough

25.9% of employees remain discontent with their increments and promotions

21.1% are not happy with career development opportunities

19.2% of employees are indignant about their managers' role and behavior towards them.

About the Survey:

This online survey from GoodFirms titled "Who Can Stop This Unstoppable Great Resignation?" was carried out between 15th November 2021 and 22nd November 2021. GoodFirms collected a total of 416 responses from selected participants that comprised HR personnel, employees, and experts in human resources. Respondents were quizzed about their job situation, job satisfaction levels, the effect of work from home/work from the office on their stability and job contentment, and future plans.

