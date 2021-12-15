The new features are available to businesses with early access to Yext's Winter '21 Release.

Yext Introduces Consumer Authorization, Answers Developer Tools, Advanced Listings Controls, and Connectors Updates to Further Enable AI Search Across the Enterprise The new features are available to businesses with early access to Yext's Winter '21 Release.

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the AI Search Company, today announced the availability of new platform features in its Winter '21 Release, including consumer authorization, updates to its Listings solution and data connectors framework, and powerful developer tools.

Yext, Inc.

With these features, enterprise customers have even more ways to efficiently and effectively unify their data, publish it to listings across the Internet, and create their own modern search experiences.

"As Yext expands to new use cases, we're dedicated to innovating platform features that meet the ever-evolving needs and expectations of marketers, developers, customer support agents, employee experience teams, and more," said Marc Ferrentino, Chief Strategy Officer at Yext. "We're excited for stakeholders across the enterprise to discover our Winter Release and continue unlocking their business's potential with AI search in new and delightful ways."

The Winter '21 Release includes the following features:

Listings Modernization: Businesses that manage their online listings with Yext can now take advantage of an updated user interface (UI) in the platform — including dedicated publisher tabs and detail pages — that makes it easier to configure integrations with publishers across the Internet.

Consumer Authorization: With new authenticated experiences, businesses can secure their websites so that users can log in through portals like Okta or Yext Auth. They can also create search experiences that will display only the results that a specific user has permission to view. Improved visitor analytics add a powerful layer to this feature, enabling businesses to better understand different searchers and optimize experiences based on their findings.

Connector Updates: Yext's Data Connectors give businesses a simple way to unify all of the data that reflects their business into a single source from which their AI search experiences can then draw. New updates to the connectors framework offer additional flexibility for developers to build custom connectors fully hosted within Yext, as well as new ways to transform data within the platform.

Answers Headless React: Businesses that want to build custom AI-powered search experience frontends now have more tools than ever to do so. Using a new Headless library stocked with business logic and a series of React bindings, developers can make experiences faster and more dynamic, and incorporate modern features like visual autocomplete.

Read the Winter '21 Release Notes to learn more about Yext's newest features.

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the AI Search Company and is on a mission to transform the enterprise with AI search.

With the explosion of information and data online, search has never been more important. However, while the world of consumer search has innovated over time, enterprise search has not. In fact, the majority of enterprise search is powered by outdated keyword search technology that only scans for keywords and delivers a list of hyperlinks rather than actually answering questions.

Yext, the AI Search Company, offers a modern, AI-powered Answers Platform that understands natural language so that when people ask questions about a business online they get direct answers – not links.

Brands like Verizon, Vanguard, Subway and Marriott — as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department and World Health Organization — trust Yext to radically improve their business with answers-led AI search.

