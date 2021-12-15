PenFed Credit Union Completes Record Year by Giving $5.5 Million to Support Community Charities

PenFed Announces $1.1 Million in December Donations to the Air Force Association, Armed Services Arts Partnership, Association of the US Army, Invest in Girls, Leashes of Valor, National Military Family Association, Tunnel to Towers Foundation and Willing Warriors

TYSONS, Va., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second largest federal credit union, today announced $1.1 million in additional donations to the Air Force Association, Armed Services Arts Partnership, Association of the US Army, Invest in Girls, Leashes of Valor, National Military Family Association, Tunnel To Towers Foundation and Willing Warriors. PenFed has donated a record $5.5 million to community partners in 2021 to complete the most successful year in its 86-year history.

"At PenFed we measure success by how many people we help," said James Schenck, PenFed President/CEO and PenFed Foundation CEO. "PenFed is proud to support our community partners on behalf of our over 3,600 employees and 2.5 million members. This year we set many records in loan originations and membership growth, but we are most proud of our record community giving."

In 2021, PenFed gave $2.8 million to more than 100 charities in communities it serves and an additional $2.7 million to the PenFed Foundation. The PenFed Foundation is a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union and committed to empowering military service members, veterans and their communities with the skills and resources to realize financial stability and opportunity.

PenFed's community partners make a difference in the lives of many through a wide range of services:

