InventHelp Inventor Develops Device for Playing Treasured Video Memories (RHO-1279)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I noticed that all of my precious videos of memories, special events, etc., have no place to go but to be contained within my phone, laptop, desktop or an ipad," said an inventor, from Goochland, Va., "so I invented the IV PLAYER."

The invention provides an effective way to store and display personal videos of treasured memories within scrapbooks, photo albums and other keepsakes and can be used to enhance greeting cards, giving it a more personal touch. As a result, it ensures personal videos could be relived at the press of a button, as well as cherished and passed down through future generations. The invention features a durable and practical design that is convenient and easy to use. Additionally, a patent application is pending.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-RHO-1279, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

