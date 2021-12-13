BONUMOSE'S LOW-COST TAGATOSE PROCESS RECEIVES KEY HEALTH AGENCY APPROVALS, CONSTRUCTION OF FIRST PRODUCTION FACILITY ON SCHEDULE FOR SPRING 2022 OPENING ASR Group - exclusive sales and distribution partner - reports strong customer demand for the unique, rare sugar, accelerating the timeline for a second production plant.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonumose, Inc. announces the achievement of regulatory and food application milestones in the United States and Canada for the low-glycemic, rare sugar tagatose, as the company progresses on time and on schedule for the opening of its first commercial production facility in Spring 2022.

"A low-cost tagatose supply is highly sought after by leading, global food companies for a wide variety of applications that meet sugar-reduction targets in confectionery, ready-to-eat cereal, ice cream, yogurt, beverages, meal replacement drinks, cookies, bars and other popular categories," said Ed Rogers, CEO of Bonumose. "Tagatose's unique features enable it to meet calorie-reduction targets without compromising taste or texture while working within companies' existing food production lines."

Tagatose – a rare sugar that occurs in tiny quantities in some fruits and grains as well as in the cocoa tree – is 92% as sweet as sugar, maintains a clean, no-aftertaste flavor profile as well as provides critical functionality such as bulking, mouthfeel, caramelization, freezing-point depression and low hygroscopicity. Tagatose has a negligible glycemic index (3), 60 percent fewer calories than sucrose and prebiotic, fiber-like benefits by feeding healthy probiotics in the gut.

To date, the obstacle limiting widespread use of tagatose has been its high cost. Bonumose solves the issue through a lower-cost method using non-dairy, plant-based starch, enzymes and a streamlined process that eliminates several complicated steps that inflate the cost of tagatose and allulose for other producers.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved Bonumose's unique method. Additionally, Health Canada approved Bonumose's process, marking the first time tagatose has been approved for sale in Canada. Regulatory submissions are underway and planned in all major markets worldwide.

Bonumose will launch tagatose production and sales in the first half 2022 with ASR Group, the world's largest cane sugar refiner and marketer. ASR Group is Bonumose's exclusive distribution partner in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Western Europe. ASR Group's customers have successfully tested tagatose in formulations to meet reduction targets without sacrificing taste or function.

"Tagatose has performed extremely well for our customers across a wide variety of applications, and they are enthusiastic about having an affordable supply of tagatose available to them soon," said Jim Kappas, ASR Group's Vice President of Specialty Ingredients. "Using these insights, we forecast demand may already outstrip the production capacity at Bonumose's first production plant, and we will likely need to scale up as soon as possible."

About Bonumose, Inc.

Bonumose, Inc. (www.bonumose.com) is an early-stage food ingredient and enzyme innovation company based in Albemarle County, Virginia. Bonumose is supported by global strategic investors and "food for health"-focused institutional investors, and an expanding network of global collaboration partners across the value chain. Bonumose developed and patented the methods for continuous production of high-purity rare sugars – such as Tagatose and Allulose – from low-cost, plant-based starch. Bonumose's cost-advantaged processes make possible the global mass-market adoption of healthy, great-tasting, fully-functional rare sugars. Bonumose also can upcycle by-product/sidestream starch left over from its supply chain partners' food production. Beyond food ingredients, Bonumose also is developing enzyme solutions for dietary supplements, crop protection, animal nutrition, and other globally-significant industries. Bonumose operates with a philosophy of Business as a Moral Imperative.

About ASR Group

ASR Group is the world's largest refiner and marketer of cane sugar, with an annual production capacity of more than 6 million tons of sugar. The company produces a full line of grocery, industrial, foodservice and specialty sweetener products. Across North America, ASR Group owns and operates six sugar refineries, located in New York, California, Maryland, Louisiana, Canada and Mexico. In Europe, the company owns and operates sugar refineries in the United Kingdom, Portugal, and, with a joint venture partner, Italy. ASR Group also farms sugarcane and owns sugar mills in Mexico and Belize. The company's portfolio includes the leading brands Domino®, C&H®, Florida Crystals®, Redpath®, Tate & Lyle®, Lyle's® and Sidul®. ASR Group is owned by Florida-based cane sugar producers Florida Crystals Corporation and Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida. ASR Group and its parent companies jointly own Tellus Products, LLC, a maker of compostable tableware and foodservice products from sugarcane and other plant fibers. For more information, visit www.ASR-Group.com.

