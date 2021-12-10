(EVBG) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Everbridge Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG). Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the Company issued false or misleading statements or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.

On December 9, 2021, Everbridge announced that Chief Executive David Meredith had immediately resigned. In addition to stepping down as CEO, Meredith is also giving up his seat on the Company's board of directors. Everbridge didn't provide any details regarding why Meredith is leaving the Company.

Following this news, Everbridge stock was trading down 38% in pre-market trading on December 10, 2021.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are an Everbridge shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can

