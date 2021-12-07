Veterans Guardian Partners with Military Makeover

PINEHURST, N.C., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans Guardian VA Claim Consulting today announced a partnership with Military Makeover with Montel Williams airing on Lifetime TV. The partnership will enable the Military Makeover crew to assist a military family in need through a home renovation project.

Veterans Guardian VA Claim Consulting (PRNewsfoto/Veterans Guardian)

Military Makeover with Montel Williams is a TV show built on the foundation of helping military families on the homefront. The popular Lifetime TV show takes the audience through a series of episodes based on the home improvement needs of a military family. The series enlists expert designers, contractors, landscapers, and other professionals to transform the home and lives of military families across the country.

"The Military Makeover crew does more than renovate and revamp the homes of military families," said Scott Greenblatt, CEO and Founder of Veterans Guardian. "They bring hope and a helping hand to those who served our country."

Montel Williams has been with Military Makeover for several seasons. Montel became the first black Marine to be selected to the Naval Academy Prep School. Willaims then went on to graduate from the United States Naval Academy and spent 22 years in the US military. Montel has been a passionate advocate for veterans and can express his passion through Military Makeover.

"Veterans Guardian and Military Makeover have the same end goal of helping the veterans of our nation," said William Taylor, COO of Veterans Guardian. "Military Makeover assists military families with transforming their homes while Veterans Guardian focuses on assisting veterans with their VA disability ratings."

Veterans Guardian is a pre-filling consulting firm helping veterans achieve the disability rating they are medically and ethically eligible for when they file their claim for VA Disability benefits and compensation. They are staffed by a team of fellow veterans and veteran spouses that understand the significant and lasting impacts military service can have on a veteran's physical and mental health.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Veterans Guardian