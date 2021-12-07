Prinova Acquires Lakeshore Technologies, Contract Manufacturer Experts in Powder Micronizing, Blending, and Repacking

CAROL STREAM, Ill., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prinova, a worldwide provider of high-quality ingredients, flavors, and nutrient premixes, expands its valued-added services with the acquisition of Lakeshore Technologies. The contract manufacturer offers a variety of toll processing services, including micronizing, blending, repackaging, sifting, and metal detection and removal.

As part of the Prinova family, Lakeshore brings new technologies including ceramic jet milling, hammer milling, and inline blending as well as engineering and system design expertise. In addition, there is a dedicated psyllium husk manufacturing line to service the cereal and bar industries.

Lakeshore Technologies was founded in 1997 by Ed Walczak and has grown from a small start-up operation to its current 75,000 square foot facility. Located in Norton Shores, Michigan, its ability to provide services as a contract manufacturer helps its customers reduce costs and the need for capital investments. Its experience and commitment to quality has allowed them to partner with some of the largest companies in the food, pharmaceutical, and nutritional industries.

"We are extremely happy to welcome Lakeshore Technologies into the Prinova family," says Don Thorp, president of Prinova. "Our objective is to seek out strategic partners who bring additional value-added services to meet the needs of our customers. This acquisition expands our capabilities, brings talented people to the organization and provides agility for our customers within the industry."

"This partnership provides Lakeshore Technologies with the investment needed to build an even more sustainable operation, hire new staff, and build upon its expertise," adds Jason Sikkenga, Prinova general manager of ingredients and particle enhancement divisions.

According to Ricardo Lopez, president of Lakeshore Technologies. "Our manufacturing excellence combined with Prinova's commercial expertise makes for a perfect marriage between our two organizations."

About Prinova Group LLC

Headquartered in Carol Stream, IL, Prinova provides high-quality ingredients, flavors, nutrient premixes, and value-added solutions to the food, beverage, and nutrition industries for over 40 years. As a world-leading distributor of functional ingredients, Prinova utilizes a global network to help its customers gain the strategic advantage they need to drive their business forward. Prinova was acquired by NAGASE & CO., LTD. ("NAGASE") in 2019. Founded in 1832, NAGASE offers global trading services of chemicals, plastics, electronics materials, cosmetics, and food ingredients. With more than 100 Group companies in 30 countries and regions, NAGASE offers unique values to customers by combining group functions of manufacturing, processing, and R&D. For more detailed information on Prinova and NAGASE visit www.prinovaglobal.com and www.nagase.co.jp/english/.

