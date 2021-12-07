InEight's December 2021 Innovations Facilitate Construction 4.0 Capital Projects, Tout Compatibility With New Integration Partner

Enhancements to InEight's open, integrated platform of solutions continue to create efficient, streamlined construction capabilities and equip project stakeholders with end-to-end visibility over capital project cash flow, costs, risks and assets.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InEight Inc., a global leader in construction project management software, has announced today the next installment in a series of quarterly platform enhancements, the latest of which are designed to help minimize risk through price certainty, reduce operational costs with a digital twin, and enable customers to maximize use of daily tools for capital projects by leveraging a broad ecosystem of integration partners and data sets.

InEight's innovations equip capital project owners and contractors with intelligent data to make smarter decisions.

"The embrace of digitalization in the construction industry – often described as Construction 4.0 – is only accelerating thanks to recent trends like remote work, sustainability, and supply chain shortages," said Brad Barth, Chief Product Officer at InEight. "Our open, integrated and secure construction management platform is enabling this transformation with an all-digital approach from project conception through asset turnover. Owners and contractors alike can create more realistic plans, budgets and schedules – informed by the collective knowledge of previous projects – and then execute those projects with full visibility to risks and expected outcomes."

The latest innovations are aimed to equip capital project owners and contractors with intelligent data to make smarter decisions. Enhancements will ensure cost certainty by identifying potential cash flow issues during the estimating phase to generate predictive pricing, as well as optimize pricing strategy for a wide variety of delivery models. Also, the digital twin provides shared access to a common environment where operational data is available in real-time, enabling cross-departmental decision-making that creates closer alignment between project owners and contractors.

The new integration with SiteSense® by Intelliwave Technologies sees InEight's open platform incorporate the construction industry's widely adopted solution for digital supply chain, materials management and tracking of project materials and equipment to enable a holistic overview of project assets and create dynamic, data-driven capital project schedules and budgets. With rising material prices and shortages causing cost increases and delays to infrastructure projects, these innovations will enable smarter construction projects that proactively and predictively adjust everything from price to project schedule based on intelligent data.

Additional integrated platform enhancements offer a complete view of construction projects by unifying data from the back office to the jobsite and across the project lifecycle with Microsoft Dynamics 365, provide real-time photos and video of projects for licensed EarthCam customers, and allow the exchange of data between InEight and Ryvit's Viewpoint Vista.

The latest platform enhancements also include:

Realistic risk-based contingency analysis to optimize profit margins and project win rate

Quality and commissioning managed in one platform to seamlessly interconnect workflows from construction to operations

Access to parametric assemblies and templates from Database Solutions during the estimating process

