D'Angelico Guitars as Curated by DK Johnston for Canopy Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Art curator DK Johnston has combined two artistic forms in a group show featuring 14 exquisitely crafted D'Angelico Guitars -- each reimagined by a different artist. Each of the artists will be participating in the artist-in-residence at the Canopy, or is represented in the hotel's permanent collection. From acclaimed street-artists such as ABOVE, Mando Marie and Nick Walker to photo-realist painters such as Eric Zener, artists were challenged to use a D'Angelico guitar as their "canvas," and the stunning results go on view at the Canopy starting on November 1st.

D'Angelico guitars, curated by DK Johnston on exhibit at Canopy by Hilton Jersey City Arts District

D'Angelico Guitars are works of art in their own right, historically having been individually handcrafted in a tradition that began in the early 1900's in New York City. John D'Angelico was born in Little Italy and became an apprentice at age 9 to an expert violin and Mandolin maker, learning the principles that would inform his later career. He went on to open his own shop on Kenmare Street in 1932, and D'Angelico Guitars would come to be known as the finest archtop guitars of the 20th century. D'Angelico's work was celebrated in a 2011 Exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, titled "Guitar Heroes: Legendary Craftsmen from Italy to New York"

The Group Show at the Canopy features the work of 14 acclaimed artists, including: ABOVE (Tavar Zawacki); Alex Yanes; ASVP; Blek le Rat; Eric Zener; Kathryn Rose; Mando Marie; Mindy Linkous; Nick Walker; Pure Evil; Robert Malmberg; SP38; The London Police; and Wulf Treu.

Brenden Cohen, CEO of D'Angelico Guitars, commented, "We're beyond excited to be working with DK Johnston and the Canopy. We hugely value partnering with artists whose vision highlights the aesthetic of our guitars -- which are really art-pieces in and of themselves. We can't wait to see what they come up with."

Photo-realist painter Eric Zener is represented in the group show with a guitar drawing inspiration from his series of paintings illustrating people or objects submerged in water. Zener referred to the work in the D'Angelico group show as, "The 'sound' of art."

General Manager, Sietse Nabben shares "We are thrilled to partner with DK Johnston in our mission to expose our local community as well as our travelling guests to an art program that is stimulating and thought provoking. We believe that anyone's visit to our property will be enhanced by exposing them to the creative programming that DK and his team are well known for, and are excited for this opportunity"

Canopy by Hilton Jersey City Arts District, offers a contemporary and modern comfortable experience. Nestled in the vibrant Downtown Jersey City neighborhood and in walking distance to restaurants, shopping and proximity to downtown New York City, this new hotel offering by Boast Hotels co-exists in a momentum of exciting community development.

Hilton's lifestyle brand, Canopy by Hilton, is a place in the neighborhood to relax and recharge, offering simple guest-directed service, comfortable spaces and thoughtfully local choices. Each hotel is designed as a natural extension of its neighborhood and delivers a fresh approach to hospitality and the guest experience. There are 25 Canopy properties open around the globe and more than 40 under development across 14 countries and territories. Experience a positive stay at Canopy by booking at www.canopybyhilton.com or through the Hilton Honors mobile app. Learn more about the brand at https://newsroom.hilton.com/canopybyhilton and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Pinterest

