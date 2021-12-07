SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Graduation Alliance is excited to announce it has been recognized by Cognia as a 2021 "School of Distinction."

Cognia Recognizes Graduation Alliance as a “School of Distinction”

In 2021, Cognia initiated its Schools of Distinction award program. Across the world, educators dedicate themselves to maximizing opportunities for learners. The Schools of Distinction award recognizes schools and systems that truly stand out in their service to learners.

Seventy-nine schools out of thousands demonstrated excellence in meeting the Cognia Performance Standards during their 2020–21 accreditation reviews, thus earning the 2021 Schools of Distinction award. Each of these schools or systems effectively implements high-quality instruction, shows consistent organizational effectiveness, and maintains a commitment to continuous improvement. These institutions demonstrate sustained commitment to learners. Graduation Alliance is thrilled to be included in this list of truly exceptional institutions. Cognia serves more than 36,000 schools in the United States and 85 countries, so to be included in such an exclusive group is truly an honor.

Graduation Alliance is committed to robust human support, technology enablement, transparent data, the highest quality curriculum, and an unwavering dedication to outcomes. We focus this comprehensive approach on at-risk populations, dropouts and alternative pathway programs, enabling our students to achieve excellent results.

"Graduation Alliance's continual improvement processes are what make our Cognia accreditation, and, in turn, this award possible. Our commitment to ongoing development and enhancement will continue as we build better curriculum, delivery systems, tools, and a culture of always striving for the best possible student outcomes." Said Dr. Jeffrey Kissinger, Chief Academic Officer at Graduation Alliance. "Essentially, all of this combined effort stems from our mission and commitment to being student-centered in all we do, and we are proud to continuously serve our learners succeed."

Congratulations to all of the schools recognized with this honor. The list of honorees can be seen here: https://www.cognia.org/services/accreditation-certification/schools-of-distinction/

ABOUT GRADUATION ALLIANCE

Since 2007, Graduation Alliance has given schools and communities across the nation the resources and support needed to help individuals reach their educational and career goals. In partnership with school districts, local governments, nonprofits, workforce development boards, and community colleges, Graduation Alliance develops highly effective alternative education and workforce training programs. For more information about Graduation Alliance, visit GraduationAlliance.com .

ABOUT COGNIA

Cognia is a global nonprofit improvement organization dedicated to helping institutions and other education providers grow learners, educators, and leaders. Cognia offers accreditation and certification, assessment, and professional services within a framework of continuous improvement. Serving 36,000 public and private institutions from early learning through high school in more than 85 countries, Cognia brings a global perspective to advancing teaching and learning. Find out more at Cognia.org .

