30% Security Breaches Caused by Weak Passwords: GoodFirms 2021 Research

WASHINGTON, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodFirms, the leading research, listing, and review platform, recently published its latest survey report- Top Password Strengths and Vulnerabilities: Threats, Preventive Measures, and Recoveries . This survey from GoodFirms outlines the current password behavior of online users, risk factors associated with password management, and the best measures, policies, and practices to safeguard passwords from attacks or breaches. 30% of surveyees reported password leaks and security breaches owing to poor password practices and weak password setups.

The first step to prevent unauthorized access to online accounts is to make passwords stronger.

The research highlights a few common insecure password practices of users, such as sharing passwords with colleagues, family members, and friends; jotting down passwords on sticky notes, papers, planners, changing passwords only when prompted; or using the same passwords for multiple sites.

"As password authentication technology gets stronger and more foolproof, it is also the responsibility of the users to protect their passwords from cyber attackers by following the best practices," says GoodFirms.

The research reveals some of the most sophisticated password tricks deployed by cybersecurity experts to create unhackable passwords. Some of the best password protection practices suggested by experts surveyed by GoodFirms include using secure VPNs, 2-factor authentication, avoiding dictionary terms in passwords, using password management software , and creating unique passwords that are difficult to guess.

The research also elaborates on password techniques and security initiatives to secure RDP (remote desktop protocol) logins.

"Password stealing attempts are not always for money; sometimes, the purpose is stealing information, spying, sabotage, rivalry, revenge, etc. Therefore, strengthening RDPs is critical for employees and organizations.", says GoodFirms.

The research concludes with insights on how the world is heading towards a passwordless regime with progress in passwordless authentication methods such as biometrics, facial recognition, voice commands, etc.

Key Takeaways from the Research:

62.9% of online users change their passwords only when prompted

45.7% of users keep the same password for multiple sites/applications

52.9% of surveyees have shared their login and password credentials with colleagues, family members, and friends

35.7% of the people still use paper, sticky notes, or planners to write down their passwords

30% of online users have been victims of security breaches caused by weak passwords

88.6% of respondents use two-factor authentication

Password managers and cyber security software are great solutions for managing passwords and preventing unauthorized data leaks, especially for people with less cybersecurity knowledge. andare great solutions for managing passwords and preventing unauthorized data leaks, especially for people with less cybersecurity knowledge.

About the Survey:

This online survey from GoodFirms titled, "Top Password Strengths and Vulnerabilities: Threats, Preventive Measures, and Recoveries," was carried out between 16th October 2021 and 22nd October 2021. A total of 210 responses were collected from selected participants that comprised IT personnel, employees, and cybersecurity experts. Respondents were quizzed about their password management behavior, practices, and techniques.

The purpose of the research was to find out and analyze the best practices for password management and the relevancy, utility, and effectiveness of tools such as password managers for managing passwords. To view the full survey report, including additional insights and participant demographics, please visit:

https://www.goodfirms.co/resources/top-password-strengths-and-vulnerabilities .

To read and download more research articles by GoodFirms click here .

About GoodFirms:

GoodFirms is a globally recognized IT research and listing company. Widely regarded as the best software and service listing platform, GoodFirms has been practicing its flagship research methodology with utmost dedication, and the research insights provided by GoodFirms have been valuable in shaping the perceptions of buyers while making business decisions.

Rachael Ray

(360) 326-2243

rachael@goodfirms.co



View original content:

SOURCE GoodFirms