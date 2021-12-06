Samsara Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara Inc., the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, announced today that it plans to commence the roadshow for its proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. Samsara has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") to offer 35,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock to the public. In addition, Samsara expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,250,000 shares of its Class A common stock. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $20.00 and $23.00 per share. Samsara has been approved to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "IOT."

Samsara logo (PRNewsfoto/Samsara)

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, and Allen & Company LLC are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. RBC Capital Markets, Wells Fargo Securities, Evercore ISI, and William Blair are acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering. Cowen, Wolfe | Nomura Alliance, Academy Securities, Loop Capital Markets, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC, Ramirez & Co., Inc., and Siebert Williams Shank are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the proposed offering, when available, may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or Allen & Company LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 711 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (212) 339-2220 or by email at allenprospectus@allenco.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Mike Chang

ir@samsara.com

Press Contact:

Lindsay McKinley

media@samsara.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Samsara