Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation And Service Max, Inc. Mutually Agree To Terminate Business Combination Agreement Due To Market Conditions

PLEASANTON and PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 6, 2021 /PR Newswire/ -- Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: PF DR) ("Pathfinder"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company co-sponsored by affiliates of HG and Industry Ventures, and Service Max, Inc. ("Service Max"), announced today that both companies have mutually agreed to terminate their previously announced Business Combination Agreement (the "Business Combination Agreement"), effective immediately, due to unfavorable market conditions. Neither party will be required to pay the other a termination fee as a result of the mutual decision to terminate the Business Combination Agreement.

In light of the mutual decision to terminate the Business Combination Agreement, Pathfinder has canceled the extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders, which was scheduled to be held on December 7, 2021, for the purpose of voting on the Business Combination Agreement and related transactions.

Pathfinder intends to continue to pursue the consummation of a business combination prior to its dissolution deadline of February 19, 2023 (unless such date is extended in accordance with Pathfinder's governing documents).

About Pathfinder

Pathfinder is a purpose-built partnership between affiliates of two investment firms with a strong record of success as investors in technology and tech-enabled businesses: HG, a leading middle-market private equity firm based in Palo Alto, and Industry Ventures, a leading multi-strategy venture capital platform based in San Francisco. Pathfinder's corporate objective is to identify and execute a business combination with a high quality, growth-oriented private company in the tech sector that Pathfinder believes can succeed as a public company and generate attractive returns for shareholders over the long term.

About Service Max

Service Max's mission is to help customers keep the world running with asset-centric field service management software. As a recognized leader in this space, Service Max's mobile apps and cloud-based software provide a complete view of assets to field service teams. By optimizing field service operations, customers across all industries can better manage the complexities of service, support faster growth, and run more profitable, outcome-centric businesses.

