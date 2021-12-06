National Press Club To Host News Conference with Debra Tice Thursday at 9:30 AM

WASHINGTON, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- News Advisory:

Event: The National Press Club Press Freedom Team will host a news conference with Debra Tice, mother of award-winning journalist Austin Tice who has been held in Syria since 2012, and Christophe Delore, Secretary General of RSF (Reporters Without Borders). They will discuss the role of press freedom in democracy and the case of Austin Tice in that context and will take questions.

When: Thursday, December 9 at 9:30 a.m.

Where: Fourth Estate Room, National Press Club, 529 14th Street NW Washington, D.C. 13th Floor.

Details: The event is in person and guests may register here. Alternatively, there will be a live stream on the Club website and Youtube channel. This event is open to credentialed journalists, members of the National Press Club and their guests. The National Press Club Press Freedom Team is organized by the Club along with the National Press Club Journalism Institute, the Club's non-profit affiliate.

Mr. Delore, who is based in Paris, is in Washington to participate in the Summit For Democracy. Mrs. Tice, who lives in Houston, is in DC for meetings related to her son's case.

