James Hardie Industries is looking to hire more than 45 material operators at $18.30 per hour, a $2000.00 sign on bonus, and full benefits day one at our Summerville, South Carolina location

SUMMERVILLE, S.C., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Who: James Hardie Building Products, the worlds #1 producer and marketer of high-performance fiber cement and fiber gypsum building solutions is hiring more than 45 material operators at the James Hardie Summerville South Carolina location

What: Hiring event for more than 45 material operators with wages starting at $18.30/hour with a $2000.00 sign on bonus and full benefits starting on day one. Walk-ins welcome for on-the-spot interviews

When: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday December 7th, 2021

Where: James Hardie Offices: 152 Belgium Drive Summerville, SC

Details: Candidates for general operators or material operators are encouraged to attend this hiring event and should submit resumes via the James Hardie website: https://jameshardie.jobs2web.com/ Candidates should bring resume and identification to the event for an immediate interview. All full-time James Hardie employees and their families receive generous health, vision, and dental insurance (see details below).

● Employee Benefits:

- Paid Vacation

- Paid Personal Days

- Full Health and Dental coverage beginning on day one of employment

- $1000 sign on bonus paid in the second paycheck,

- An additional $1000 sign on bonus paid after six months on the job

- Great promote-from-within opportunities - earn on average $.55 cents more per hour every six months by qualifying for promotion



About James Hardie Building Products

James Hardie Industries (ASX: JHX; NYSE: JHX) is a global leader in premium building solutions that offer lasting beauty and endless design possibilities with trusted protection and low maintenance. The world's #1 producer and marketer of high-performance fiber cement and fiber gypsum building solutions, James Hardie offers siding and accessories for every style. Extensive Hardie® products empower homeowners and building professionals to achieve the home of their dreams. The company pioneered the technology of fiber cement building products made from sustainable raw materials and continues to invest in innovation to transform the way the world builds. James Hardie operates with an inclusive company culture, and an unwavering commitment to Zero Harm. James Hardie employs a diverse global workforce of approximately 5,000 employees across operations in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

