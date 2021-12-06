The Hans Foundation USA Announces "Double Your Giving" for December

All charitable donations to The Hans Foundation USA will be matched by an anonymous donor.

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hans Foundation USA (THF USA), a 501(c)(3) that works to improve the quality of life for underprivileged communities around the world, has announced a "Double Your Giving" campaign for the month of December 2021. All charitable donations to THF USA will be matched by an anonymous donor.

The mission at The Hans Foundation USA is to improve the lives of underprivileged communities throughout the world by providing clean water, reliable electricity, nutritious food and better health. Regardless of how much you are able to donate this holiday season, your dollars will make double the impact at projects directly helping to change the lives of people in the most under-developed areas of the world.

100% of all donations received by THF USA are used to fund on-the-ground initiatives to help those in need. THF USA forms partnerships and makes grants to other charitable organizations whose activities directly address problems related to energy, water, and health. The foundation also supports organizations that seek to invent, create, and implement solutions to those problems.

THF USA engages with philanthropists, foundations, and corporations to fundraise and build custom collaborations in order to serve as many people as possible. The foundation will be greatly expanding its footprint over the coming years and will build off the tremendous impact that the Hans Foundation in India has had by serving communities in other parts of the world.

To have your charitable contribution doubled, please visit TheHansFoundationUSA.org/donate.

About The Hans Foundation

The HANS Foundation USA is a non-profit corporation that is recognized by the IRS as a tax-exempt entity described under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. The HANS Foundation USA will provide any donors with a letter via email describing the deductibility of any charitable gifts it receives.

