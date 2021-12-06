ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for November 2021

Passenger traffic increased 5.2%, 6.9% and 12.8% in Mexico, Puerto Rico and Colombia, respectively when compared to pre-pandemic levels of November 2019
MEXICO CITY, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.  (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced passenger traffic for November 2021 reached a total of 4.9 million passengers, 7.2% above the levels reported in November 2019, reflecting a continued overall recovery in travel demand and the rollout of vaccination campaigns in the US and gradual advances in Mexico, despite restrictions and requirements in certain countries of the world to contain the spread of the virus.

When compared to pre-pandemic levels of November 2019, passenger traffic increased 5.2% in Mexico and 6.9% in Puerto Rico and 12.8% Colombia.  Passenger traffic growth in Mexico and Colombia was driven by both domestic and international traffic, while domestic traffic growth more than offset passenger lower international traffic in Puerto Rico during the period.

This announcement reflects comparisons between November 1 through November 30, 2021, from November 1 through November 30, 2020 and November 1 through November 30, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary



November

% Chg 2021vs 2020

% Chg 2021vs 2019


Year to date

% Chg 2021vs 2020

% Chg 2021vs 2019



2019

2020

2021


2019

2020

2021

Mexico


2,785,277

1,663,706

2,929,728

76.1

5.2


31,047,972

14,578,204

25,866,853

77.4

(16.7)

Domestic Traffic

1,411,282

1,049,829

1,443,172

37.5

2.3


15,196,225

8,106,147

13,517,014

66.8

(11.1)

International Traffic

1,373,995

613,877

1,486,556

142.2

8.2


15,851,747

6,472,057

12,349,839

90.8

(22.1)

San Juan, Puerto Rico

779,725

440,548

833,268

89.1

6.9


8,510,537

4,331,949

8,762,283

102.3

3.0

Domestic Traffic

700,055

421,750

772,164

83.1

10.3


7,610,322

4,062,130

8,283,897

103.9

8.9

International Traffic

79,670

18,798

61,104

225.1

(23.3)


900,215

269,819

478,386

77.3

(46.9)

Colombia

1,036,353

455,473

1,169,245

156.7

12.8


10,880,944

3,610,666

9,227,477

155.6

(15.2)

Domestic Traffic

890,063

396,621

997,056

151.4

12.0


9,234,603

3,100,899

7,878,717

154.1

(14.7)

International Traffic

146,290

58,852

172,189

192.6

17.7


1,646,341

509,767

1,348,760

164.6

(18.1)

Total Traffic

4,601,355

2,559,727

4,932,241

92.7

7.2


50,439,453

22,520,819

43,856,613

94.7

(13.1)

Domestic Traffic

3,001,400

1,868,200

3,212,392

72.0

7.0


32,041,150

15,269,176

29,679,628

94.4

(7.4)

International Traffic

1,599,955

691,527

1,719,849

148.7

7.5


18,398,303

7,251,643

14,176,985

95.5

(22.9)

Mexico Passenger Traffic


November

% Chg 2021vs 2020

% Chg 2021vs 2019


Year to date

% Chg 2021vs 2020

% Chg 2021vs 2019


2019

2020

2021


2019

2020

2021

Domestic Traffic

1,411,282

1,049,829

1,443,172

37.5

2.3


15,196,225

8,106,147

13,517,014

66.8

(11.1)

CUN

Cancun

747,872

663,094

829,239

25.1

10.9


8,210,113

4,754,951

8,210,706

72.7

0.0

CZM

Cozumel

13,014

9,532

16,888

77.2

29.8


171,901

60,870

155,750

155.9

(9.4)

HUX

Huatulco

54,347

38,950

72,987

87.4

34.3


687,270

283,454

577,008

103.6

(16.0)

MID

Merida

228,865

118,579

204,157

72.2

(10.8)


2,333,286

1,075,925

1,659,990

54.3

(28.9)

MTT

Minatitlan

10,794

7,499

7,703

2.7

(28.6)


128,282

58,711

83,720

42.6

(34.7)

OAX

Oaxaca

106,675

52,868

81,234

53.7

(23.8)


943,203

469,698

701,196

49.3

(25.7)

TAP

Tapachula

33,995

29,309

39,828

35.9

17.2


333,974

240,568

365,430

51.9

9.4

VER

Veracruz

117,949

69,368

99,717

43.8

(15.5)


1,278,965

612,734

916,808

49.6

(28.3)

VSA

Villahermosa

97,771

60,630

91,419

50.8

(6.5)


1,109,231

549,236

846,406

54.1

(23.7)

International Traffic

1,373,995

613,877

1,486,556

142.2

8.2


15,851,747

6,472,057

12,349,839

90.8

(22.1)

CUN

Cancun

1,293,394

583,443

1,399,489

139.9

8.2


14,976,125

6,035,540

11,603,123

92.2

(22.5)

CZM

Cozumel

22,817

14,637

33,960

132.0

48.8


324,159

179,697

315,292

75.5

(2.7)

HUX

Huatulco

13,839

816

6,458

691.4

(53.3)


123,441

79,542

26,879

(66.2)

(78.2)

MID

Merida

20,688

4,665

17,439

273.8

(15.7)


192,481

73,893

170,518

130.8

(11.4)

MTT

Minatitlan

502

446

411

(7.8)

(18.1)


6,930

3,152

5,334

69.2

(23.0)

OAX

Oaxaca

15,131

5,939

16,782

182.6

10.9


134,417

56,611

111,022

96.1

(17.4)

TAP

Tapachula

875

324

1,197

269.4

36.8


11,807

6,334

13,856

118.8

17.4

VER

Veracruz

4,978

2,506

6,572

162.3

32.0


62,705

22,396

72,363

223.1

15.4

VSA

Villahermosa

1,771

1,101

4,248

285.8

139.9


19,682

14,892

31,452

111.2

59.8

Traffic Total Mexico

2,785,277

1,663,706

2,929,728

76.1

5.2


31,047,972

14,578,204

25,866,853

77.4

(16.7)

CUN

Cancun

2,041,266

1,246,537

2,228,728

78.8

9.2


23,186,238

10,790,491

19,813,829

83.6

(14.5)

CZM

Cozumel

35,831

24,169

50,848

110.4

41.9


496,060

240,567

471,042

95.8

(5.0)

HUX

Huatulco

68,186

39,766

79,445

99.8

16.5


810,711

362,996

603,887

66.4

(25.5)

MID

Merida

249,553

123,244

221,596

79.8

(11.2)


2,525,767

1,149,818

1,830,508

59.2

(27.5)

MTT

Minatitlan

11,296

7,945

8,114

2.1

(28.2)


135,212

61,863

89,054

44.0

(34.1)

OAX

Oaxaca

121,806

58,807

98,016

66.7

(19.5)


1,077,620

526,309

812,218

54.3

(24.6)

TAP

Tapachula

34,870

29,633

41,025

38.4

17.7


345,781

246,902

379,286

53.6

9.7

VER

Veracruz

122,927

71,874

106,289

47.9

(13.5)


1,341,670

635,130

989,171

55.7

(26.3)

VSA

Villahermosa

99,542

61,731

95,667

55.0

(3.9)


1,128,913

564,128

877,858

55.6

(22.2)

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)









November

% Chg 2021vs 2020

% Chg 2021vs 2019


Year to date

% Chg 2021vs 2020

% Chg 2021vs 2019

2019

2020

2021


2019

2020

2021

SJU Total

779,725

440,548

833,268

89.1

6.9


8,510,537

4,331,949

8,762,283

102.3

3.0

Domestic Traffic

700,055

421,750

772,164

83.1

10.3


7,610,322

4,062,130

8,283,897

103.9

8.9

International Traffic

79,670

18,798

61,104

225.1

(23.3)


900,215

269,819

478,386

77.3

(46.9)

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan









November

% Chg 2021vs 2020

% Chg 2021vs 2019


Year to date

% Chg 2021vs 2020

% Chg 2021vs 2019

2019

2020

2021


2019

2020

2021

Domestic Traffic

890,063

396,621

997,056

151.4

12.0


9,234,603

3,100,899

7,878,717

154.1

(14.7)

MDE

Rionegro

644,583

252,628

723,200

186.3

12.2


6,691,814

2,136,531

5,518,045

158.3

(17.5)

EOH

Medellin

92,789

59,343

98,619

66.2

6.3


991,247

388,686

896,079

130.5

(9.6)

MTR

Monteria

94,506

50,163

118,276

135.8

25.2


918,948

357,897

960,661

168.4

4.5

APO

Carepa

20,589

12,827

22,598

76.2

9.8


205,410

75,279

198,475

163.7

(3.4)

UIB

Quibdo

32,701

19,300

29,582

53.3

(9.5)


345,805

124,303

269,362

116.7

(22.1)

CZU

Corozal

4,895

2,360

4,781

102.6

(2.3)


81,379

18,203

36,095

98.3

(55.6)

International Traffic

146,290

58,852

172,189

192.6

17.7


1,646,341

509,767

1,348,760

164.6

(18.1)

MDE

Rionegro

146,290

58,852

172,189

192.6

17.7


1,646,341

509,767

1,348,760

164.6

(18.1)

EOH

Medellin












MTR

Monteria












APO

Carepa












UIB

Quibdo












CZU

Corozal












Traffic Total Colombia

1,036,353

455,473

1,169,245

156.7

12.8


10,880,944

3,610,666

9,227,477

155.6

(15.2)

MDE

Rionegro

790,873

311,480

895,389

187.5

13.2


8,338,155

2,646,298

6,866,805

159.5

(17.6)

EOH

Medellin

92789

59,343

98,619

66.2

6.3


991,247

388,686

896,079

130.5

(9.6)

MTR

Monteria

94,506

50,163

118,276

135.8

25.2


918,948

357,897

960,661

168.4

4.5

APO

Carepa

20,589

12,827

22,598

76.2

9.8


205,410

75,279

198,475

163.7

(3.4)

UIB

Quibdo

32,701

19,300

29,582

53.3

(9.5)


345,805

124,303

269,362

116.7

(22.1)

CZU

Corozal

4,895

2,360

4,781

102.6

(2.3)


81,379

18,203

36,095

98.3

(55.6)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

