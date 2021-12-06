ADISA Announces 2022 Board of Directors

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The members of ADISA (Alternative & Direct Investment Securities Association), the nation's largest trade association for the alternative and direct investment space, have chosen new directors for its 2022 board. ADISA holds democratic elections hosted by a neutral online vendor, and the elections are open to all member categories (with a maximum of three votes per firm).

ADISA

The six newly elected (or re-elected) board directors are:

Catherine Bowman , The Bowman Law Firm

Matthew Iak , U.S. Energy Development Corporation

Mark Kosanke , Concorde Investment Services

Ann Moore , International Assets Advisory

David Pittman , Strategic Blueprint

Brad Updike , Mick | Law

Additionally, four more directors were appointed by the current board:

Karlton Kleis , Arete Wealth

Jade Miller , Bourne Financial Group

Jeff Shafer , CommonGood Capital

Dallas Whitaker , Carter Funds

They join the returning 2021 board members and include:

Sherri Cooke , 2022 ADISA President, iCapital Network

Matthew Malone , 2022 ADISA Immediate Past President, Lonsdale Investment Technology

Brandon Balkman , Orchard Securities

Angela Barbera , NexPoint Securities

Craig Covington , DAI Securities

John Grady , ABR Dynamic Funds

Greg Mausz , Preferred Capital Securities

Michael Underhill , Capital Innovations

ADISA board elections occur in the fall; each new director was elected to a two-year term through 2023.

ABOUT ADISA

The Alternative & Direct Investment Securities Association is the nation's largest trade association representing the non–traded alternative investment space. ADISA's members are typically involved in non-traded real estate investment trusts, business development companies, master limited partnerships and private and public funds (LPs/LLCs), 1031 exchange programs (DSTs/TICs), energy and oil and gas interests, equipment leasing programs, or other alternative and direct investment offerings. The association was founded in 2003 and has approximately 5,000 members who are key decision makers, representing more than 220,000 professionals throughout the nation – including sponsor members who have raised in excess of $200 billion in equity and serve more than 1 million investors.

