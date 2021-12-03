Physical Therapy at The Central Orthopedic Group is now Provided by Ivy Rehab

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivy Rehab ("Ivy"), a national leader in outpatient musculoskeletal rehabilitative services, is proud to announce the addition of a new office in Plainview, NY. The Central Orthopedic Group has selected Ivy Rehab to acquire The Central Orthopedic Group's physical therapy service line located at its Plainview facility.

"We have formed a wonderful relationship with the community in Plainview and look forward to seeing Ivy continue to serve it by providing the highest level of care for years to come," said Scott Silverberg, MD, managing partner of The Central Orthopedic Group.

The Central Orthopedic Group is one of Long Island's premier locations for comprehensive, specialized orthopedic care. It is comprised of three orthopedic facilities, located in Massapequa, Rockville Centre, and Plainview, with therapy services available at the Plainview location.

"It is a great pleasure to welcome the therapy team of The Central Orthopedic Group into the Ivy Rehab family. The addition of this location allows us to offer another high caliber, convenient office to the Long Island community to serve and care for more patients," said Jeremy VanDevender, Ivy's Chief Development Officer. "The Central Orthopedic Group and Ivy Rehab both believe in providing high-quality orthopedic care, creating the basis for an exceptional patient experience. Through this portfolio expansion, Ivy will proudly continue to provide unparalleled professionalism and advanced clinical services to the Plainview community."

The office is located at 651 Old Country Road in Plainview, NY and will take on the name Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy.

About Ivy Rehab

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab is a rapidly growing network of best-in-class outpatient physical, occupational, speech therapy and ABA clinics located throughout the Northeast, Midwest, and Southeast regions of the United States. The Ivy Rehab Network consists of multiple brands all dedicated to providing exceptional care and personalized treatment to get patients feeling better, faster. With the support of leading middle-market private equity firm Waud Capital Partners, Ivy Rehab will continue its strategic growth via the ongoing investment in new partners who embrace their mission, vision and values as well as a culture of being "All About the People."

