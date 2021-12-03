MKD to harness Industrial IOT capabilities

SHANGHAI, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Dongliang Chang, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD), has been appointed the Dean of the Institute for Industrial Internet of Things(IOT) Industry Research, Hangzhou Institute for Advanced Studies, UCAS (hereinafter referred to as "Hangzhou Institute").

A part of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Hangzhou Institute has also appointed Dr Chang as a distinguished professor.

The appointments will harness MKD's Industrial IOT capabilities.

About Molecular Data Inc.

Molecular Data Inc. is a technology-driven platform in China's chemical industry, connecting participants along the chemical value chain through integrated solutions. The Company delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and SaaS suite that are intended to solve pain points for participants in the traditional chemical industry. Built upon a comprehensive knowledge engine and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, the Company's e-commerce solutions are mainly offered through its online platform, consisting of molbase.com, molbase.cn, Moku Data WeChat account, Chemical Community APP and other ancillary platforms.

