Cipriani & Werner Adds Four Attorneys In Washington Metropolitan Area

WASHINGTON, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cipriani & Werner, p.c. has added a high-end Family Law group expanding their legal services in the Washington metropolitan area.

Carlos M. Lastra, Esq., Eva N. Juncker, Esq., and Tracey J. Coates, Esq. join as partners in the firm's Washington metropolitan area (DMV) offices, as Co-Chairs of the firm's DMV Family Law practice group, with office locations in Bethesda, MD, Fairfax, VA and Washington, D.C. They bring associate Florina Lupei who recently passed the New York bar exam. This practice focuses on all areas of family law, including divorce and separation, child custody, child support modification, equitable distribution, post-divorce modification, partition actions, LGBTQ+ issues, prenuptial agreements, postnuptial agreements, marital settlement agreements, and property settlement agreements.

"We are incredibly pleased to add such a diverse team of skilled lawyers who share our commitment to achieve the highest level of client satisfaction," said Jack Kincaid, Chief Executive Officer of Cipriani & Werner. "The firm is now able to service our business clients who have family law issues in the Washington metropolitan area, as we offer in other areas within our firm's footprint. On behalf of the Board, we are delighted that that this team of accomplished attorneys are joining us."

"The opportunity to join a large firm with the breath of legal offerings for our family law clients was key to our decision to join Cipriani & Werner," said Carlos M. Lastra, Esq., on behalf of the group. Eva N. Juncker, Esq. added, "Divorce has ripple effects within our client's lives both personally with the need update their Wills, Trusts and asset protection plans as well as potentially in their business, when a business owner gets a divorced." Tracey J. Coates, Esq. went on, "People from all professions, all practices and all walks of life need the help of experienced family law attorneys."

About Cipriani & Werner, p.c.

Cipriani & Werner, p.c. has represented clients throughout the Eastern United States for 35 years. With more than 150 attorneys in 15 offices located in 8 states and the District of Columbia, In addition to our extended family law services we represent businesses and business owners in our business and commercial practices include labor & employment matters, a leading cyber/data security and privacy practice, commercial transaction teams, banking, corporate formation and advisory services, real estate, cannabis law. As well as the defense of physicians concerning medical malpractice, life sciences, defense of landlords with premises liability, product liability, transportation, professional liability, construction, and general commercial litigation.

