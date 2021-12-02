Florida Blue turning to solar energy to reduce carbon footprint by 50 percent

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Blue, the state's Blue Cross Blue Shield plan, has announced it expects to reduce its overall carbon footprint by at least 50 percent by making its headquarters and other Jacksonville facilities 100 percent solar powered. The company is the first corporate participant to sign onto Jacksonville electric utility JEA's SolarMax program, an energy sustainability project that focuses on increasing corporations' use of solar energy for their primary source of power to help decrease companies' carbon footprints.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida/Florida Blue. (PRNewsfoto/Florida Blue Foundation)

This initiative has a direct tie into Florida Blue's commitment to environmental sustainability, governance and corporate social responsibility strategies as it strives to look for alternative solutions that are more sustainable while reducing its carbon footprint.

"This partnership with JEA's SolarMax project is an important piece to helping Florida Blue reach our goals for renewable energy," said Pat Geraghty, Florida Blue CEO. "Whereas we previously measured our energy savings only in dollars, we now have a corporate goal for reducing our carbon footprint, as well. We want to be environmental leaders in our community. Our company's mission is to help people and communities achieve better health, and improving our environment is one way we can live our mission."

Already, Florida Blue has reduced its carbon footprint by 22 percent since 2017 through a combination of initiatives. It has switched to LED lighting in all seven of its headquarters campus office buildings and installed high efficiency HVAC systems. Other environmentally sustainable initiatives by the company include using reclaimed water and captured rainwater for landscape watering, stocking its retention ponds with carp to reduce the need for chemicals, planting trees to replace paper it consumes and using a food dehydrator for food waste. The company also seeks to establish and maintain partnerships with suppliers that positively impact social determinants of health including climate change health impacts.

JEA Managing Director & CEO Jay Stowe said he welcomes Florida Blue as a partner in supporting clean energy through JEA SolarMax. "As a community-owned, not-for-profit utility, JEA strives for environmental excellence and being a responsible steward of our natural resources. Using solar power reduces the level of emissions released into the environment and results in cleaner air and water for everyone," Stowe said.

In 2017, Florida Blue joined the Climate Registry for access to tools to help track its greenhouse gas emissions, and the company's data is verified by a third party. Analyzing that data helps the company understand how it can reduce its carbon footprint even more.

About Florida Blue

Florida Blue, Florida's Blue Cross and Blue Shield company, has been providing health insurance to residents of Florida for more than 75 years. Driven by its mission of helping people and communities achieve better health, the company serves more than 5 million health care members across the state. In total, Florida Blue and its affiliated companies serve more than 45 million people in 45 states. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., it is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

