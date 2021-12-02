DCISionRT® Demonstrates 40 Percent Change in Radiation Therapy Treatment Recommendation for DCIS Patients

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prelude Corporation (PreludeDx™), a leader in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine for early-stage breast cancer, announced today it will be presenting new data on its ongoing prospective PREDICT study of DCIS patients at the 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), being held on December 7 – 10 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas. PreludeDx will present scientific data demonstrating a significant (40%) change in radiation therapy (RT) treatment recommendations when using the DCISionRT® test.

SABCS Poster Session #P2-08-12, will be presented December 8 at 5:00 p.m. CT. The poster is entitled, Interim analysis of the PREDICT Registry: Changes in treatment recommendation for a biologic signature predictive of radiation therapy (RT) benefit in patients with DCIS. The PREDICT study is a prospective, multi-institutional registry for patients who received DCISionRT testing as part of their routine care. The study included 969 patients treated at 55 sites throughout the US.

"This second interim analysis further validates the value of utilizing tumor biology in physicians' adjuvant treatment recommendations for DCIS patients, compared to basing decisions purely on clinicopathology," said Pat Whitworth, MD, FACS, Principal Investigator and Breast Surgical Oncologist Director, Nashville Breast Center; Managing Partner TME. "Study results demonstrated DCISionRT changed treatment recommendations of physicians in every subgroup of clinicopathologic factors (age, grade, size, RTOG 9804) and was the most strongly associated factor with RT recommendation compared with these other factors."

"We are pleased to reveal that the PREDICT study, which is now the largest prospective clinical utility DCIS study in the world, consistently demonstrates that the integration of DCISionRT into clinical decision making has substantial impact on RT recommendations and more personalized treatment decisions," says Dan Forche, President and CEO of PreludeDx. "When routinely implemented in practice, DCISionRT has the ability to successfully prevent over- or under- treatment of DCIS patients."

Additional SABCS Poster Presentations Include:

SABCS Poster #OT1-11-01, will be presented December 8, at 5:00 pm CT. The poster is entitled The PREDICT Registry Australia: A prospective registry study to evaluate the clinical utility of the DCISionRT test on treatment decisions in patients with DCIS following breast conserving surgery.

SABCS Poster #OT1-09-02, will be presented December 8, at 5:00 pm CT. The poster is entitled The PREDICT Registry: A prospective registry to evaluate the effect of a predictive assay on treatment decisions in patients with DCIS following breast conserving therapy.

The primary objective of the two ongoing PREDICT registry studies is to create a de-identified database of patients, test results, treatment decisions and outcomes that can be queried to determine the utility of the DCISionRT test in the diagnosis and treatment of DCIS of the breast. The resulting data set will identify the percent of cases in which treatment recommendations are changed after the test results become available.

About DCISionRT for Breast DCIS

DCISionRT is the only risk assessment test for patients with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) that predicts radiation therapy benefit. Patients with DCIS have cancerous cells lining the milk ducts of the breast, but they have not spread into surrounding breast tissue. In the US, over 60,000 women are newly diagnosed with DCIS each year. DCISionRT, developed by PreludeDx on technology licensed from the University of California San Francisco, and built on research that began with funding from the National Cancer Institute, enables physicians to better understand the biology of DCIS. DCISionRT combines the latest innovations in molecular biology with risk-based assessment scores to assess a woman's individual tumor biology along with other pathologic risk factors and provide a personalized recurrence risk. The test provides a Decision Score™ that identifies a woman's risk as low or elevated. Unlike other risk assessment tools, the DCISionRT test combines protein expression from seven biomarkers and four clinicopathologic factors, using a non-linear algorithm to account for multiple interactions between individual factors in order to better interpret complex biological information. DCISionRT's intelligent reporting provides a woman's recurrence risk after breast conserving surgery alone and with the addition of radiation therapy. In turn, this new information may help patients and their physicians to make more informed treatment decisions.

About PreludeDx

PreludeDx is a leading personalized breast cancer diagnostics company dedicated to serving breast cancer patients and physicians worldwide. Founded in 2009 with technology licensed from University of California San Francisco, PreludeDx has focused on developing precision breast cancer tools that will impact a patient's treatment decision. Our mission is to provide patients and physicians with innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes and reduce the overall cost burden to the healthcare system. Before making a treatment decision, Know Your Risk™. PreludeDx is a Fjord Ventures portfolio company.

