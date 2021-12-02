CoinShares Announces Free-To-Trade and Savings Plan Agreements In Partnership With S Broker

SAINT HELIER, Jersey, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinShares ("the Company") (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), Europe's largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm with over US$6bn in AUM, today announced a free-trading agreement with S Broker for our physically-backed crypto ETPs. The agreement is the first of its kind with one of Germany's predominant investment platforms and will run from 1st December until 31st December 2021.

Starting in 2022, subject to conditions, customers of S Broker will be able to add CoinShares' ETPs to their savings plans for free. This is part of a wider shift in demand towards digital assets after S Broker recently announced it was expanding its product range to offer certificates, ETPs and stocks related to cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.

Sabine Meyer, Director Products and Trading at S Broker commented, "For quite some time, we have been observing a strong increase among our clients in the demand for investment opportunities in cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. We are therefore very pleased to be able to further expand our offering in this area at very attractive conditions for our clients together with the digital asset investment firm CoinShares."

Frank Spiteri, CoinShares' Chief Revenue Officer added, "As a member of Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe, one of Germany's largest financial service providers1, S Broker has been at the forefront of self-directed investment in the region. We are excited to work with them to bring digital assets to their customers via our transparent, cost effective and regulated ETPs, as demand for this new asset class continues to steadily grow."

CoinShares operates in two verticals, Capital Markets Infrastructure and its Asset Management Platform, which have been built upon a core technology stack that has continuously evolved and improved since 2016. In addition to these verticals, the Company is diligently expanding its investment portfolio through its venture capital arm and M&A activities. Through these activities, CoinShares provides eligible investors access to crypto markets through regulated investment products. Furthermore, the Company continues to leverage its industry leading research arm to provide unparalleled insight into the rapidly maturing digital asset ecosystem.

S Broker is the online broker of Saving Banks Finance Group (Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe) and a subsidiary of DekaBank, the securities service provider of the Savings Banks (Sparkassen). As an associated partner, S Broker supports the Savings banks' brokerage services with two high-performance brokerage solutions. Its customers benefit from S Broker's high level of securities expertise and its broad, independent online offering.

CoinShares is Europe's largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm, managing billions of dollars of assets on behalf of its client base. The Group is focused on expanding investor access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that seek to provide trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

