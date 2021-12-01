Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Group Ten Metals to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 8th Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Group Ten Metals (OTCQB: PGEZF | TSX.V: PGE), based in Vancouver, BC, focused on its flagship Stillwater West battery metals and platinum group elements project in Montana, USA, today announced that Michael Rowley, President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 8th, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/VirtualInvestorConferences.com)

DATE: December 8th, 2021

TIME: 3:00 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3d42UQf

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Inaugural 43-101 mineral resource estimate announced in October consisting of over one billion pounds nickel, copper & cobalt with 2.4 million ounces of palladium, platinum and gold

Assays pending from 2021 drill campaign focused on resource expansion

Updated resource estimate expected in 2022

Earn-in deal completed under which Heritage Mining may acquire up to a 90% interest in Group Ten's Black Lake - Drayton gold project in Ontario, Canada .

About Group Ten Metals

Group Ten Metals Inc. is a TSX-V-listed Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the development of high-quality platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and gold exploration assets in top North American mining jurisdictions. The Company is focused on its 100%-owned, flagship Stillwater West battery metals and platinum group elements project in Montana, USA, adjacent to high-grade PGE mines operated by Sibanye-Stillwater. In October 2021, the Company announced its inaugural NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate, with an update expected in 2022 subject to results from an expansion drill campaign in 2021 from which assays are pending.

Group Ten also holds two additional district-scale brownfields assets including the high-grade Black Lake-Drayton Gold project adjacent to Treasury Metals' development-stage Goliath Gold Complex in northwest Ontario (now subject to an earn-in by Heritage Mining), and the Kluane PGE-Ni-Cu-Co project on trend with Nickel Creek Platinum's Wellgreen deposit in Canada's Yukon Territory.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com