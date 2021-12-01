Fannie Mae Announces New Finance Leadership Structure Company Appoints Chryssa C. Halley as CFO; Promotes Jim L. Holmberg to Controller

WASHINGTON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today announced the appointment of Chryssa C. Halley to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In this role, Halley reports to the Fannie Mae President and is responsible for Fannie Mae's financial management and economic and strategic research functions. The company also announced that Jim L. Holmberg has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Controller. In this role, Holmberg will be the company's principal accounting officer. Both appointments were effective November 29, 2021. As a result, David C. Benson, Fannie Mae's President, has discontinued serving as Fannie Mae's Interim Chief Financial Officer.

"Chryssa is an inspirational leader with deep knowledge of Fannie Mae's finance operations gained over many years. She embodies our core values of listening, leading, and strengthening, and brings a mission-first mindset to the CFO role as we work to become a leading ESG company," said Hugh R. Frater, Chief Executive Officer, Fannie Mae. "I also want to congratulate Jim on his promotion and thank Dave for his steadfast guidance as interim CFO during the extensive CFO search process."

"Beyond her impressive credentials, Chryssa is the right person to lead our Finance team as we move into our mission-focused future," said David C. Benson, President, Fannie Mae. "With nearly three decades of combined experience at Fannie Mae, Chryssa and Jim's respective promotions demonstrate the breadth and depth of talent on our Finance leadership team as we work to ensure the continued safety and soundness of the housing finance system."

Halley previously served as Fannie Mae's Senior Vice President and Controller. Since joining Fannie Mae in 2006, Halley has held a variety of positions including Senior Vice President and Deputy Controller; Vice President and Assistant Controller for Capital Markets and Operations; Vice President for Tax, Debt and Derivatives, and Securities Accounting; and Vice President for Corporate Tax.

Holmberg joined Fannie Mae in 2009 and has held a number of roles, including Vice President—Finance Accounting, Vice President—Financial Reporting, and Acting Vice President for Securities Accounting.

