YZ Systems, an Ingersoll Rand company, and AMI Global announce strategic partnership to integrate IoT technology in odorization systems for natural gas utility operators globally

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMI Global LLC, a rapidly growing industrial IoT solutions provider, has announced a partnership with YZ Systems, a producer of odorization systems and a subsidiarity of Ingersoll Rand Corporation.

YZ Connect

NJEX and the new NJEX ZEO systems are market leading solutions for reliable and accurate injection of odorant into natural gas pipelines as a safety measure, serving energy companies around the world. YZ Systems has more than 30 years of experience in mission critical odorization applications.

YZ Connect is an accessory allowing customers to connect their new or existing NJEX odorizers in the field to our turn-key hardware and software solution. YZ Connect brings critical data right to our customer's fingertips via end-to-end encryption for secure data access:

Simplified odorization program management

Performance data

Active alarms and historical logs

Current settings and historical changes

Text or email alerts for alarms

"YZ Connect gives our customers access to their odorization program from any web browser or mobile device to improve data access for field technicians and key operating staff," said Steve Hoffmann, YZ Systems Product Manager

"YZ Systems is leading their industry in bringing technology-based insights to operators around the world, enhancing safety and building resilience through data. We are proud to partner with YZ Systems on this transformational journey," said Nate Maguire, VP Sales and Business Development at AMI Global.

For more information on YZ Connect visit https://www.yzsystems.com

About YZ Systems

YZ Systems provides pipeline and refinery operators with a total systems solution that ensures the safety of people and the environment while maintaining the greatest return on your investment. From manufacturing to service, we focus on the smallest details to deliver guaranteed reliability, backed by our long-standing experience and track record.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand represents brands that have stood the test of time. Built up by more than 160 years of acquisitions and innovations, today's Ingersoll Rand brands offer market-leading solutions and services to help make life better. Customers rely on our proven products in a variety of industries and markets across the globe.

About AMI Global

AMI Global helps manufacturers add remote connectivity, data collection, device control, and analytic capabilities to pumps, motors, and variable speed drives. As an AMI partner, customers receive turnkey digital integration, development, and go-to-market support to ensure successful commercialization. For more information visit www.amiglobal.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Nate Maguire, VP Sales and Business Development, AMI Global LLC

702.478.9700, marketing@amiglobal.com

Steve Hoffmann, Product Manager, YZ Systems, 281.362.6500, sales@yzhq.com

