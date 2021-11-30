UpstartWorks Adds EDI to its Industrial Product E-Commerce Marketplace Platform

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UpstartWorks, an advanced e-commerce commercialization platform company for industrial brands, announces the launch of its EDI (Electronic Data Interchange) platform to automate and streamline vendor order processing, inventory management, and forecasting. The new EDI platform allows vendors to connect directly and seamlessly with vendor portals, including Amazon Vendor Central, and replace manual tracking with real-time, automated inventory reporting.

"Our vision is to provide all the tools our customers need to not just succeed on the Amazon and other e-commerce platforms, but to operate efficiently and profitably by reducing operational inefficiencies," said Melonie Carnegie, CEO of UpstartWorks. "Our new EDI platform eliminates time-consuming manual processes and streamlines order processing to avoid costly manual processes."

The new EDI platform is available only through UpstartWorks' client portal. This automated platform connects UpstartWorks with customers' ERP systems and various e-commerce vendor portals, automating and tracking inventory in response to in-stock and dropship purchase orders. The automated platform replaces manual business processes to streamline incoming and outgoing document types, including POs, advance ship notices, and invoices—with a user experience that creates greater accessibility to legacy ERPs.

"We created our own EDI platform to specifically fit the needs of our customers," continued Carnegie. "To leverage the incredible and growing opportunity inherent to multiple e-commerce platforms, advanced, automated technology that scales at the speed of e-commerce is critical to success."

The UpstartWorks EDI platform enables:

Seamless integration of PO without manual intervention

Logic-based automation triggered by weekly POs

Elimination of manual inputs and costly errors

With a focus on industrial brands, UpstartWorks' platform and approach is designed for the commercial buyer. The UpstartWorks software platform provides industrial brands advanced, logic-based automation and AI tools designed for e-commerce optimization through a single, all-access portal. In addition to the EDI solution, the UpstartWorks platform includes:

Marketwatch - Competitive and category landscape intelligence surrounding product, price, and placement.

UCrawl – Intelligent mining of product information, content, performance data, and pricing to empower brands to optimize product discoverability.

Advertising Platform – Optimization and simplification to increase advertising returns with customized reporting.

Machine Learning Forecast Tool – Beyond historical sales modelling, provides advanced forecasting, for customer-facing variables.

About UpstartWorks

UpstartWorks helps industrial brands establish, expand, and propel their presence on Amazon and other e-commerce marketplaces. UpstartWorks combines a suite of advanced technologies, paired with a deep understanding of marketplace dynamics, to optimize brands' e-commerce profitability. With a focus on industrial brands, UpstartWorks creates strategies designed for the commercial buyer, enabling brands to reach a more extensive customer set.

